Alex Tuch was nominated by the Sabres for the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contributions to his community."

Each team nominated a player for the award, and the winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice. Two runners-up each receive $5,000 to donate.

Tuch's AT9 Foundation, a nonprofit organization the Baldwinsville native established during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights, assists children facing challenges in all areas of life with a focus on supporting research to end pediatric cancer. He purchased 20 tickets to 10 games this season and donated them to various charities, meeting with each of the groups afterward.

Tuch has also attended various community functions, including a family skate with players from the Buffalo Warriors sled hockey team. He and a few teammates surprised the Buffalo Sabres Thunder, a team for athletes with developmental disabilities, with new royal blue jerseys.

Tuch, 26, established career highs this season in goals (36), assists (43) and points (79). He ranks third on the team in goals and assists since debuting with the Sabres, who acquired him from Vegas in the trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights.