Alex Tuch bubbling with excitement ahead of long-awaited Sabrers debut

In addition to providing centers Tage Thompson or Dylan Cozens with an established goal-scoring winger, Tuch will strengthen the depth of a lineup that’s missing Casey Mittelstadt, who is listed as ‘month to month’ on the injury report after recently undergoing surgery on an upper-body injury. Tuch is another player who fits in Granato’s fast-paced system.

“I don’t really have to change my game,” said Tuch. “It’s not like we’re focusing so much on defense that we take away from offense or focus so much on offense that we give up a ton defensively. We’re trying to get better in a lot of areas of the game and continue to do so. Honestly, I think this is a team that’s built for speed and our systems are built for speed. That’s what I like to bring to the table, a big, strong, fast power forward. That’s my type of game, so I will fit right in here.”

Tuch immersed himself with the Sabres as soon as the trade was complete. He flew to Buffalo to meet his new teammates before returning to Las Vegas to prepare for the cross-country move with his girlfriend, Kylie, and their golden retriever, Teddy. The couple found an apartment on the edge of downtown Buffalo, and Tuch’s parents, Carl and Sharon, have made the trip west on Interstate 90.