Alex Tuch learned firsthand what it takes to make a successful push toward a playoff spot.

Tuch was an important part of the Vegas Golden Knights’ unprecedented run to the Stanley Cup final in their expansion season and experienced 66 playoff games with the club before his trade to the Buffalo Sabres in November 2021.

Even losses contained invaluable lessons, and Tuch passed on a piece of sage advice to his teammates who are experiencing meaningful games late in the regular season for the first time.

“It’s cliché, but one win at a time,” Tuch said following the Sabres’ come-from-behind, 4-3 win Monday night in Toronto. “One game at a time. … It really helps. It does. If you’re able to just not look at the standings, not look at what other teams are doing, focus on yourself and focus on your next opponent, it allows you to play your best games.”

The Sabres, now 33-28-7 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot, were in desperate need of a win in Toronto. Their deficit in the wild-card race grew because of a 1-5-1 record in their previous seven games. More important than earning two points by beating the Maple Leafs, coach Don Granato said his players saw that a responsible defensive approach didn’t prevent them from scoring goals against a deep, talented opponent that loaded up before the trade deadline to try to make a Cup run.

A similar game plan will be used Wednesday in Capital One Arena, when the Sabres face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Buffalo won the last meeting between the two teams – one of only two wins during Tuch’s eight-game absence with a lower-body injury – but past results are irrelevant when playoff positioning is at stake.

Ovechkin has tortured Sabres fans throughout his storied career, scoring 40 goals in 61 games. The Capitals aren’t as talented as their Cup-winning roster that handed Tuch and the Golden Knights a loss in the 2018 final, but they have enough around Ovechkin to make the Sabres pay for any mistakes.

“Tonight was important for us because we played really well the other night and didn’t get a win and didn’t get the reward of the work,” said Granato, referring to the Sabres’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday. “We’ve talked a lot about the work being defending, defending the right way and playing the right way. Tonight, it wasn’t working on the scoreboard halfway through the game but sticking with the process.”

The Sabres look like a different team with Tuch in the lineup. His two third-period goals, Nos. 29 and 30 this season, helped them overcome a 2-0 deficit to the Maple Leafs. He had five shots on goal and 11 shot attempts in 20:23 of ice time. Buffalo had 67% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Tuch, Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner were on the ice.

The top line wasn’t the only effective group for the Sabres, either. Their youngest line with Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka combined for two goals and three assists against Toronto. Among all 2019 draft picks, Cozens is tied for second with 26 goals through 65 games. Quinn’s 13 goals were tied for sixth among all rookies entering Tuesday, and Peterka has one goal and six points in the past seven games.

Creating offense won’t be a problem against the Capitals if the Sabres manage the puck well. Washington struggled to handle Buffalo’s speed during their last meeting, when Cozens had a hat trick in a 7-4 win. Despite losing top-four defenseman Dmitry Orlov before the trade deadline, the Capitals had allowed three or fewer goals in four of their last five games entering their matchup Tuesday against the Rangers. Washington is a veteran team that knows how to win games at this stage of the season, and the Sabres will have to show patience while trying to break down the Capitals’ structure.

“I think it's just a mental reminder going into games and heading into each shift, just being responsible with the puck and not leaving our zone too early and vacating the slot,” Thompson said of the Sabres’ defensive focus the past two games. “I think you do that, kind of just have a little bit of a mindset of defense first and you'll get your offensive looks and I thought we did (against Toronto). I mean, we had we had a lot of chances.”

The Sabres will again be without defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who is week to week with an upper-body injury, and Rasmus Dahlin is playing through a lower-body ailment that limited him to 21:18 of ice time against Toronto. Collectively, though, Buffalo found a way to frustrate Toronto’s top players.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin and Riley Stillman weren’t on the ice for a Maple Leafs high-danger scoring chance at 5-on-5. The Sabres’ forwards weren’t putting their defensemen in bad situations because of turnovers. A similar performance will be needed when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal against the Capitals.