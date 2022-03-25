 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alex Ovechkin and Caps stand in way of Sabres' first four-game win streak since 2018
Defending Ovechkin

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) gets position on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the first period at KeyBank Center, Monday, March 15, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The run of superstar opponents continues for the Buffalo Sabres.

In the last eight days, they've met Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau and the Pittsburgh duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Tonight's challenge in KeyBank Center: Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin.

"It's a lot of fun. These are the games we want to play," Sabres center Cody Eakin said after today's optional morning skate. "We want to compare ourselves to these teams, set our goals and I think we've been doing a great job with that."

The Sabres have won three straight, are 7-3 in March and are looking for their first four-game winning streak since their 10-gamer in November, 2018. The Caps are 7-2-1 in March and tied for the NHL lead in points for the month with 15, but are coming off back-to-back losses to Dallas and St. Louis.

"We've been playing really aggressive, and we need to continue that," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "I think you throw a lot of systems at guys, details within systems, it inhibits that aggression. ... I told the players this morning, 'We want to stay in predator mode.' And that is playing aggressive."

Ovechkin has 40 goals and 36 assists this season in 63 games, remarkable production for a 36-year-old. He has 770 career goals, third all-time behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). He has 36 goals and 60 points in 58 career games against the Sabres.

"He's a challenge physically. When he wants to go, he can run you right over," Granato said. "And obviously he can finesse his way when he wants to do that too. And a lot of times it's the same sequence. But our guys have loved the challenge of it. And I don't see any different tonight, but you absolutely have to respect what he can bring. And I think our guys have learned to have that respect, but stay aggressive."

Ovechkin has a goal in four of his last five games and seven of his last 10. He's also four points away from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to 1,400. He has a goal and three assists in two games against Buffalo this year as the Caps have gone 1-0-1. The Sabres are 2-7-2 in the last 11 meetings vs. Washington

Dustin Tokarski (6-9-4, 3.09/.906) will be in goal for the Sabres tonight. He's coming off his 1-0 overtime win Friday in Calgary and has rolled up a 0.49 goals-against average and .981 save percentage in his last two starts, stopping 53 of 54 shots.

The Sabres did not score in regulation in either game, as Tokarski gave up one goal in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles that included two empty-netters.

The Sabres will be wearing their cream-colored Heritage Classic jerseys tonight, previously worn in the 5-2 win over Toronto outdoors in Hamilton on March 13. There are no other lineup changes, so the scratches will be Will Butcher, Casey Fitzgerald and Anders Bjork (healthy), as well as John Hayden (Covid).

