Alex Ovechkin and Caps stand in way of Sabres' first four-game win streak since 2018

"He's a challenge physically. When he wants to go, he can run you right over," Granato said. "And obviously he can finesse his way when he wants to do that too. And a lot of times it's the same sequence. But our guys have loved the challenge of it. And I don't see any different tonight, but you absolutely have to respect what he can bring. And I think our guys have learned to have that respect, but stay aggressive."

Ovechkin has a goal in four of his last five games and seven of his last 10. He's also four points away from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to 1,400. He has a goal and three assists in two games against Buffalo this year as the Caps have gone 1-0-1. The Sabres are 2-7-2 in the last 11 meetings vs. Washington

Dustin Tokarski (6-9-4, 3.09/.906) will be in goal for the Sabres tonight. He's coming off his 1-0 overtime win Friday in Calgary and has rolled up a 0.49 goals-against average and .981 save percentage in his last two starts, stopping 53 of 54 shots.

The Sabres did not score in regulation in either game, as Tokarski gave up one goal in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles that included two empty-netters.

The Sabres will be wearing their cream-colored Heritage Classic jerseys tonight, previously worn in the 5-2 win over Toronto outdoors in Hamilton on March 13. There are no other lineup changes, so the scratches will be Will Butcher, Casey Fitzgerald and Anders Bjork (healthy), as well as John Hayden (Covid).

