Alex Ovechkin among four Caps in quarantine who will miss games vs. Sabres

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is among four players in quarantine due to Covid-19 protocols and the quartet will miss the games this weekend against the Buffalo Sabres in Capital One Arena.
Capitals coach Peter Laviolette made the announcement after practice Thursday that the team's four prominent Russians -- Ovechkin, second-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov, shutdown defenseman Dmitry Orlov and starting goalie Ilya Samsonov -- would be out for the next four games while they quarantine.
After hosting the Sabres on Friday night and Sunday afternoon, the Caps host the New York Islanders in their next two games.
The NHL fined the Capitals $100,000 on Wednesday and the team issued a statement admonishing its players for not following protocols. Ovechkin then issued a statement apologizing for the group's maskless gathering in their Pittsburgh hotel to watch sports on television.
January 21, 2021
Ovechkin, the NHL's reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner as the league's top goal scorer, has one goal and four assists in the Caps' first four games. He has not missed as many as four games in a season since 2013-14.
Under the NHL's Covid-19 rules, all players have single rooms on the road and gatherings in individual rules are not allowed. Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, harshly criticized the protocols on Instagram Thursday
"Of course, you can't catch the virus when you and your teammates sit together on the bench, hug each other when they score a goal, or when they are all together in the lounge or locker room," she wrote. "Players can't get infected when they are at the restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc. Virus only works in a hotel room. The one who came up with this rule obviously is very logical!"
Nastya Ovechkin also revealed that her husband and Orlov have Covid-19 antibodies, indicating they have already been infected by the virus at some point prior to training camp.
Laviolette acknowledged one positive case, with others considered close contacts.
"We totally understand why the rules are in place and there's no arguing with that," Laviolette said. "We want to be compliant. We made a mistake and we need to do a better job."
The Capitals posted 6-4 and 2-1 victories over the Sabres in KeyBank Center to open the season. They have won seven straight against Buffalo at home.