Alex Ovechkin among four Caps in quarantine who will miss games vs. Sabres

Under the NHL's Covid-19 rules, all players have single rooms on the road and gatherings in individual rules are not allowed. Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, harshly criticized the protocols on Instagram Thursday

"Of course, you can't catch the virus when you and your teammates sit together on the bench, hug each other when they score a goal, or when they are all together in the lounge or locker room," she wrote. "Players can't get infected when they are at the restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc. Virus only works in a hotel room. The one who came up with this rule obviously is very logical!"

Nastya Ovechkin also revealed that her husband and Orlov have Covid-19 antibodies, indicating they have already been infected by the virus at some point prior to training camp.

Laviolette acknowledged one positive case, with others considered close contacts.

"We totally understand why the rules are in place and there's no arguing with that," Laviolette said. "We want to be compliant. We made a mistake and we need to do a better job."

The Capitals posted 6-4 and 2-1 victories over the Sabres in KeyBank Center to open the season. They have won seven straight against Buffalo at home.

