AHL forging ahead with Feb. 5 start date

The American Hockey League has reiterated its intention of starting its season Feb. 5 but in a statement released Wednesday, the league offered no definitive details on its format or structure.

A start on that date would leave a season of around 40 games and it's possible some teams may opt out. That could cause NHL teams to share minor-league affiliates this year in order to give their prospects a chance to play games. There is no word on the Rochester Americans' plans but the Sabres' affiliate is like most AHL teams in that it's not likely to want to open the gates to its arena without fans and incoming revenue.

“The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021," AHL President/CEO Scott Howson said in a statement. "Details are still being worked out, but this step allows our teams and their National Hockey League partners to better determine their plans for the coming season. We look forward to dropping the puck on Feb. 5.”