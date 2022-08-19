 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After three-point game ousts Team USA, Sabres draftee Jiri Kulich looks to lead Czechia past Canada

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Development Camp

Buffalo Sabres player Jiri Kulich shoots during development camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Czechia pulled off one major upset in the quarterfinals of the World Junior tournament and has an even bigger task at hand in Friday's semifinal against Team Canada in Edmonton.

Center Jiri Kulich, taken by the Sabres as one of three first-round picks last month in Montreal, was in the middle of the action on Wednesday.

Kulich had an empty-net goal and two assists in Czechia's stunning 4-2 win over previously undefeated Team USA. Taken at No. 28 overall with the pick acquired from the Florida Panthers for Sam Reinhart, Kulich had only two points in the first four games of the tournament but erupted against an American squad that had gone 4-0 in the preliminary round and outscored its opponents, 22-4.

People are also reading…

Kulich and Czechia meet Canada at 4 p.m. Eastern time. In the other semifinal, Sweden and Finland play at 8. Both games are on NHL Network. The games for the gold and bronze medals are Saturday. 

Sweden's roster includes Sabres draftees Isak Rosen, taken in the first round in 2021, and 2022 seventh-rounder Linus Sjodin. 

Rosen has a team-high three goals and an assist for Sweden in the tournament and opened in the scoring in the Swedes' quarterfinal win over Latvia.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Derwin James is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News