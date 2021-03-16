After three cases, Amerks coach hopes Covid outbreak is contained

The Rochester Americans have three confirmed cases of Covid-19 on their roster but have gone through a series of negative tests and are hoping to return to AHL game action this weekend, coach Seth Appert said Tuesday.

Speaking on a video call with reporters, the coach of the Sabres' affiliate said the players have "minimal to no symptoms." Unlike the NHL, the AHL does not identify which players have tested positive. Appert said there is also one case among the team's support staff but none among the coaches.

"Our players have been nothing but exemplary in their on-ice work ethic and competitiveness but also in their off-ice decision making and habits that they've lived their life," Appert said. "So it's an unfortunate situation, it happened at no fault of our players. We made decisions that we made in terms of postponing games out of abundance of caution, and to avoid a situation where we had a mass spread, either to us or to our opponents."

The Amerks have not played since a 3-2 shootout loss at Utica on March 10, and their next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against Syracuse.

The Amerks first learned of a positive test on Thursday. They did not practice again on Tuesday and have had three games postponed. Their next scheduled game is Friday at Utica. The Amerks sought to cut the outbreak down to a one-week situation after watching what the Sabres and New Jersey Devils went through last month in the wake of their outbreaks.