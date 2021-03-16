After three cases, Amerks coach hopes Covid outbreak is contained

The Rochester Americans have three confirmed cases of Covid-19 on their roster but have gone through a series of negative tests and are hoping to return to AHL game action this weekend, coach Seth Appert said Tuesday.
Speaking on a video call with reporters, the coach of the Sabres' affiliate said the players have "minimal to no symptoms." Unlike the NHL, the AHL does not identify which players have tested positive. Appert said there is also one case among the team's support staff but none among the coaches.
"Our players have been nothing but exemplary in their on-ice work ethic and competitiveness but also in their off-ice decision making and habits that they've lived their life," Appert said. "So it's an unfortunate situation, it happened at no fault of our players. We made decisions that we made in terms of postponing games out of abundance of caution, and to avoid a situation where we had a mass spread, either to us or to our opponents."
The Amerks have not played since a 3-2 shootout loss at Utica on March 10, and their next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against Syracuse.
The Amerks first learned of a positive test on Thursday. They did not practice again on Tuesday and have had three games postponed. Their next scheduled game is Friday at Utica. The Amerks sought to cut the outbreak down to a one-week situation after watching what the Sabres and New Jersey Devils went through last month in the wake of their outbreaks.
Appert said if negative testing continues, the Amerks are hoping to have small group workouts on Wednesday, a full practice on Thursday and a return to game action over the weekend. Appert hasn't completely ruled out the team playing on Friday.
"We have regular testing. Our mask-wearing has been very strong," he said. "And our guys and our staff and everybody involved has made really good decisions throughout this, to try to have a productive season, which we believe we've been having. And we're excited to get back to it."
Appert said the Amerks technically could have played last weekend but opted to shut down to limit the number of cases. He said he gave his players a four-day mental break from all hockey conversation and video call meetings, then started to re-engage them Monday to get them looking forward to a restart.
"We talk about it all the time, that these games this year, they're precious," Appert said. "They're so valuable, and they're so important. We have got so many young players here that need this development opportunity. And more than ever, the decisions we continue to make away from the rink impact our play and our ability to be at the rink. Like I said, our guys have been fantastic."
The Sabres have big-name prospects on Appert's roster led by No. 1 pick Jack Quinn, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. The pause is costing them development time, which is particularly troublesome for Luukkonen (coming off hip surgery) and Quinn, who has had to sit quarantines this year with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and didn't get any summer development camp in his draft year.
"What we want to make sure is that it's a short-term impact," Appert said. "Now how can we utilize the time to keep their mind going even if their body can't be firing? To keep their mind firing from a stimulus standpoint, in terms of how to get better, sending them video on NHL players that they can learn from. They need to maybe play things of that nature to keep them engaged mentally so that when they're able to come back physically, the impact won't be longer than the amount of days they were off."
• • •
In terms of the schedule, the AHL announced that Wednesday's postponed game against Syracuse has been rescheduled to 7:05 p.m. Friday, March 26 in Blue Cross Arena.
Assuming they play Utica on Friday, the Amerks don't play again until they host the Comets on March 24.