Center Tyson Jost was a surprise healthy scratch for the Buffalo Sabres the last two games and things didn't go well. Two losses by a combined score of 12-2.

With Jordan Greenway nursing an upper-body injury and unable to play, Jost is getting back into the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators in KeyBank Center.

"I definitely didn't want to be out of the lineup for sure. It's tough sitting in the stands and watching," Jost said Tuesday morning. "I wanted to be out there helping the guys. But the feedback that I got was actually positive (from the coaches). They said they really liked how I was playing."

The Sabres had an optional skate Tuesday without line work but Jost might be returning in between Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson.

Jost has seven goals and 12 assists since being claimed on waivers from Minnesota in November and scored a goal Wednesday in Washington before the Sabres blew the lead and lost in a shootout. He hasn't played since.

"It was not an easy decision to take him out. Obviously, the results following him coming out of a lineup weren't good enough," said coach Don Granato. "I can tell you as a coach, you have to make decisions every day. With younger teams and developing teams, you're making more decisions. And you know the business. Some of them work, some of them don't."

Jost said he was surprised to come out of the lineup when he did but that he understood the Sabres were dealing with a surplus of forwards.

"It was a decision that they made and I just kept my head down and kept working and got in extra work," he said. "It definitely isn't fun because you want to be in the lineup. But it was all positive feedback from the coaches. The message I got was to not let this hinder my confidence and keep playing the way I was."

Both teams are coming off 7-0 losses on Sunday, the Sabres to Boston and Nashville to the New York Rangers in a game that saw them in a 6-0 hole in the first period in Madison Square Garden. It was the first time since 1994 that multiple NHL teams suffered shutout losses by 7-plus goals on the same day, and now they meet each other in the next game.

Buffalo starts the day seven points out of the last Eastern Conference wild card and Nashville is five out in the West – but with three games in hand over reeling Winnipeg.

"Both teams are going to be hungry and kind of in that desperate situation," Jost said. "They're fighting for a playoff spot too. That's just kind of where we are this time of the year. Everyone's in a lot of the same situations. So I think the start is going to be key and we've got to come out firing."

The Sabres didn't announce a starting goaltender, although Craig Anderson didn't skate and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did. That would indicate Anderson may get the call. Eric Comrie skated again and Granato said he's progressing from his lower-body injury and should be available soon.

Newly signed rookie Devon Levi, still waiting for his immigration work to be finalized, again was on the bench watching his teammates work out.