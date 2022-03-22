After no trade to Florida, Craig Anderson refocused on rest of season with Sabres

Craig Anderson will be in goal for the Buffalo Sabres when they return to KeyBank Center for a TNT-televised game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. But the 40-year-old admitted Tuesday he held out hope of a trade to his hometown Florida Panthers, who currently lead the Eastern Conference standing.

Takeaways: Sabres better in the crease, off the ice with Craig Anderson staying It’s a significant win for the Sabres that Anderson will be here to provide leadership on and off the ice. With 30 saves Sunday, Anderson passed Mike Richter for fifth all-time in wins (302) for a U.S.-born goaltender.

That didn't materialize, however, and Anderson will remain with the Sabres as their No. 1 goalie for the rest of the season.

"I think if something made sense, it would have would have been done," Anderson said after practice Tuesday. "But at the same time, I'm 50-50 on it. It would have been good to go home and potentially do something deep in the playoffs and be part of something, but also I'm glad to be here as well to be part of this growth that we're having right now. The big thing is stay in the moment.

"We're here right now, we're here at the moment and this is the job, the focus at hand. At the end of the day, the Buffalo Sabres want me as their goaltender right now and that emotionally is reassuring, something to be enthusiastic about."

Anderson admitted Florida was the only team he was focused on at the deadline for a potential move.