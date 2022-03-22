After no trade to Florida, Craig Anderson refocused on rest of season with Sabres

Craig Anderson will be in goal for the Buffalo Sabres when they return to KeyBank Center for a TNT-televised game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. But the 40-year-old admitted Tuesday he held out hope of a trade to his hometown Florida Panthers, who currently lead the Eastern Conference standing.
It’s a significant win for the Sabres that Anderson will be here to provide leadership on and off the ice. With 30 saves Sunday, Anderson passed Mike Richter for fifth all-time in wins (302) for a U.S.-born goaltender.
That didn't materialize, however, and Anderson will remain with the Sabres as their No. 1 goalie for the rest of the season.
"I think if something made sense, it would have would have been done," Anderson said after practice Tuesday. "But at the same time, I'm 50-50 on it. It would have been good to go home and potentially do something deep in the playoffs and be part of something, but also I'm glad to be here as well to be part of this growth that we're having right now. The big thing is stay in the moment.
"We're here right now, we're here at the moment and this is the job, the focus at hand. At the end of the day, the Buffalo Sabres want me as their goaltender right now and that emotionally is reassuring, something to be enthusiastic about."
Anderson admitted Florida was the only team he was focused on at the deadline for a potential move.
"It comes down to selfishly, my family's there, they've got a first-place team and they're pushing to try to win," Anderson said. "That would have been obviously ideal from a personal standpoint, from a selfish standpoint. From a team-first mentality, which is pretty much what I've been brought up for my entire career, you go where you're wanted and I'm wanted here. And this is where I'm gonna make the most of it and make the best of it and continue to do what I do, which is love the game, share that love with the other players and try to get them to get to the point where they can be the best player that they can possibly be."
The Panthers have veteran Sergei Bobrovsky and rookie Spencer Knight in goal, and Knight has played the last four games with Bobrovsky injured. Former Sabre Jonas Johansson is also on the Florida goalie depth chart. Anderson would have likely been insurance for the Panthers in case of injury and not played much, if at all. With the Sabres, of course, he's the top man in a crease shared with Dustin Tokarski.
General Manager Kevyn Adams said last week the Sabres would be open to bringing Anderson back next season, likely to share the net with prospect Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen. Asked about the GM's comments Tuesday, Anderson said his family will get top priority for any decision to play or retire.
The Sabres aren't going to the playoffs this year, but March and April can serve as turning points for this organization. They can win some games, let Owen Power make his NHL debut and perhaps sign Devon Levi and get him on the ice as well here and in Rochester.
"I've put them on the back burner for several years now," he said. "So that's gonna have to be a family decision where we have to sit down and really have a long conversation and figure out what makes the most sense as far as from a group. Selfishly, I would love to continue to play. I continue to love to play the game and I go out there every day and enjoy it. And as long as I'm enjoying it, I feel like I want to keep doing it. Right now I'm playing at a level where I'm still feeling I'm competitive and I can still contribute."
Anderson is 11-9 this season with a 3.06 goals-against average and .904 save percentage, numbers bloated by recent 6-1 losses to Florida and Edmonton where his teammates gave him little support. He is 6-3, 2.46/.923 at home this season.
"It's been a very welcoming experience. The city has been great. The fans have been outstanding," Anderson said of the Sabres. "Going forward, it's been overall an excellent experience, one that I'm very thankful to be a part of. I thank Kevyn every time I see him for the opportunity to chase my dream of continuing to play and to get to 300."
The Sabres will be honoring Anderson with a brief pregame ceremony Wednesday to celebrate his 300th NHL victory, which came March 10 vs. Vegas. He got No. 302 on Sunday in Vancouver to pass former New York Rangers star Mike Richter for 37th on the all-time list and No. 5 among American goalies (ex-Sabre Ryan Miller is the leader on the list at 391).
"The guys really rallied around something, rallied around that kind of because Donnie would bring it up quite often," Anderson said, referring to coach Don Granato. "So the guys I felt put that team-first mentality and said, 'Hey, let's do this for him.' And then the next guy does something for the next guy and that team-first or do it for your friend and teammate kind of mentality is something that's kind of spilling over on everybody. And that's it's a good thing to have."