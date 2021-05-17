After memorable Sabres stint, Michael Houser finishes strong in Rochester

Houser said he was happy with three of his four games in Rochester, much like his time in Buffalo, where only an 8-4 loss May 6 in Pittsburgh was a tough night for him. He said he was thrilled by Sunday's win, even though he came tantalizingly close to his first AHL shutout since 2014 in San Antonio.

"It was more of a bummer just because I don't think I played the goal very well. I dropped my glove a lot on it," he said. "And I was pretty confident going into that, too. That was I guess the biggest bummer, but in terms of shutout or not shutout, it's irrelevant. I was on a personal five-game skid and I just really wanted to win a game going into the summer."

What happens now? Houser is an unrestricted free agent. When May started, he probably wasn't on very many radars. That has likely changed. The Sabres could pair him in Rochester next year with Dustin Tokarski if they feel they can go with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Linus Ullmark or another veteran signee in Buffalo.

But things would be tight here if Buffalo brass opts to start Luukkonen in Rochester with Tokarski. Houser seemingly could get an AHL deal now and not have to return to the ECHL.

"I guess all you can hope for is an opportunity again," he said. "I love the Buffalo organization and they're the team that's given me my chance, my first opportunity. So whatever happens in summer, I'm really grateful for that. I'm happy to at least throw my hat in the ring again and have my name back out there as a guy that can step in if needed. Teams can feel confident that I can go out there and win a game for them at the NHL level. And I think that's all I really wanted to prove."

