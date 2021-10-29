After glimpse of success, Sabres work overtime to improve their 3-on-3 play

The Sabres did not win a game in 3-on-3 last season, with the four wins in their 4-7 record post-regulation all coming in shootouts. This year, beyond the win in Anaheim, they have a shootout win over Arizona and an OT loss at New Jersey on their ledger.

Overall, the Sabres had played 14 straight 3-on-3 sessions without scoring a goal since Olofsson beat Columbus on Feb. 13, 2020 in KeyBank Center. And their last road overtime winner was by Colin Miller at Edmonton on Dec. 8, 2019.

"We didn't panic. We just kind of played three on three," goalie Craig Anderson said after the win as the Sabres held the Anaheim Ducks without a shot on goal in the OT, which ended after 4:16 of play. "We played great hockey as far as sticking to our system not making any drastic mistakes. Played within ourselves, got into overtime and then the Swedes make a fantastic highlight-reel play."

The Sabres had the puck for the majority of the overtime as Granato shortened his usage of players during the OT compared to previous games. In return, his players were patient, willing to circle back with the puck and making proper changes to not overstay shifts.

"In three on three, I know you want to go, go, go because you got possession," Anderson said. "But sometimes the best play is just to take a whistle and let everyone kind of regroup."