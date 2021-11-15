After first pro shutout, Amerks' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen named AHL Player of the Week

After posting his first AHL shutout Saturday night against Cleveland, Rochester Amerks goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday.

The Sabres' top goaltending prospect made three starts in a four-day span last week and stopped 112 of 117 shots, posting a 1.68 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

Luukkonen made 32 saves in the 4-0 win over Cleveland, which avenged a 3-2 loss to the Monsters on Friday that saw him make 39 saves. He turned aside 41 shots and was named the game's first star on Wednesday in a 5-1 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Luukkonen is 4-4, 3.37/.891 for the season but has turned around his game in November (1.77/.949) after a difficult October (4.92/.818)

"It's been an all right week for me, a couple good games," Luukkonen said after Saturday's win. "You just want to take the positive things out of it, find the things you need to improve and continue from there. I don't think it's anything more complicated than that."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.