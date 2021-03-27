After false positives for Covid-19, Don Granato and Matt Ellis are back to face Bruins

BOSTON – Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis received false positive tests for Covid-19 and had to sit out Thursday's game in Pittsburgh. They'll both be in TD Garden for Saturday's matinee against the Boston Bruins – after a lot of driving to get here.

After learning of the positive tests Thursday afternoon and isolating in their hotel rooms, Granato and Ellis could not register the required number of negative tests in time for the team plane in the evening following the 4-0 loss against the Penguins, so they returned to Buffalo. They then took a car service Friday to Boston because NHL protocols do not allow commercial air travel.

"We had to retest and we're grateful for how the retests came out and we're right back at it," Granato said in his pregame briefing Saturday. "I was vaccinated a month ago, had a second shot just over a week ago now. When I got the call to stay in your room that this happened, quite honestly I didn't believe it. I said, 'It's not right.' It didn't feel right. The protocols that have been in place have given me a level of confidence that I didn't feel panic at all. I just was in disbelief. I didn't believe it was the case."