After false positives for Covid-19, Don Granato and Matt Ellis are back to face Bruins

BOSTON – Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis received false positive tests for Covid-19 and had to sit out Thursday's game in Pittsburgh. They'll both be in TD Garden for Saturday's matinee against the Boston Bruins – after a lot of driving to get here.
After learning of the positive tests Thursday afternoon and isolating in their hotel rooms, Granato and Ellis could not register the required number of negative tests in time for the team plane in the evening following the 4-0 loss against the Penguins, so they returned to Buffalo. They then took a car service Friday to Boston because NHL protocols do not allow commercial air travel.
"We had to retest and we're grateful for how the retests came out and we're right back at it," Granato said in his pregame briefing Saturday. "I was vaccinated a month ago, had a second shot just over a week ago now. When I got the call to stay in your room that this happened, quite honestly I didn't believe it. I said, 'It's not right.' It didn't feel right. The protocols that have been in place have given me a level of confidence that I didn't feel panic at all. I just was in disbelief. I didn't believe it was the case."
As for the long car ride Friday that forced him to miss practice, Granato joked, "Heck of a day but I got a lot of work time on the laptop. Obviously got to see our team from a different vantage point and looking forward to being back with them today."
As for Saturday's game, Linus Ullmark will return to start in goal for the first time since he was injured Feb. 25 against New Jersey. That was the first game of the Sabres' current 16-game winless streak. Kyle Okposo and Jean-Sebastian Dea will both be in the lineup (Dea skated at center in practice Friday in place of the departed Eric Staal). Tage Thompson (illness) will again sit.
This just in from the Bruins: Star winger Brad Marchand has entered Covid protocol, coach Bruce Cassidy announced at his briefing an hour before faceoff. The Bruins, of course, just came back Thursday after a three-game break necessitated when five players were on the list. Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly remain on the list and are still out of the lineup.
Third-string goalie David Valadar will make his second NHL start today against the Sabres with Tuukka Rask (upper body) out for the weekend and Jaroslav Halak starting here Sunday against New Jersey.
Granato on the departing Eric Staal: "Certainly we lost a great, great person and a great leader in the locker room. I watched his in-between periods interview the other day and he looked exhausted and depleted. I can tell you behind the scenes he's the exact opposite. He was amazing keeping guys up on the bench through this adversity and challenge, in the locker room saying the right things.
"Certainly as a new coach, I could not have asked for a more supportive veteran, experienced player around. ... Sad to see him go but I'm excited for him to have that opportunity. He's given us what he could here."
By the numbers: There really doesn't need to be a lot of narrative here. The stat sheet tells the story on the Sabres' lack of pushback.
The Sabres have scored first only nine times in 32 games, going 4-3-2 in them. When they've given up the first goal? There's 2-19-2.
Current winless streak: 16 (0-14-2)
GF/GA in the streak: 25/64
Current road winlees streak: 9 (0-8-1)
GF/GA: 19/40
March overall record: 0-12-1
Season record trailing after one period: 2-13-0
Trailing after two periods: 0-20-1
Goal differential by period: Minus-12, Minus-19, Minus-16
Power play last 15 games: 0 for 28
Power play in March: 0 for 22
Happy birthday? That's what the Sabres' social media accounts tweeted today to owner Terry Pegula as he turns 70. A 17th straight loss might put a wee bit of a damper on the day.
