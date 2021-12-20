After canceling morning skate, Sabres awaiting word on tonight's game

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Sabres dealing with more uncertainty as Alex Tuch set for debut Tuch is expected to make his Sabres debut Monday night in Buffalo against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Buffalo Sabres' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night in KeyBank Center is in limbo as the Blue Jackets await their daily Covid-19 testing results.

After three players – captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Jack Roslovic as well as defenseman Gabriel Carlsson – were entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, the Blue Jackets opted not to fly to Buffalo and instead hold their morning skate at home on Monday. The plan was then for them to fly here after that, arriving around 1 p.m. in a game day schedule NHL teams typically use during the preseason.

But the Jackets canceled that skate just as it was scheduled to start around 10 a.m. to complete their daily Covid testing. The Sabres, meanwhile, opted to call off their 10:30 skate and simply have a film session while awaiting word on Columbus' results.

Buffalo does not currently have any players or coaches in Covid protocol. If the game is played, the Sabres have scheduled a media availability with coach Don Granato at 5:30, the standard time he meets with reporters on game days when the team does not skate.