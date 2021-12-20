After canceling morning skate, Sabres awaiting word on tonight's game

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
Tuch is expected to make his Sabres debut Monday night in Buffalo against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Buffalo Sabres' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night in KeyBank Center is in limbo as the Blue Jackets await their daily Covid-19 testing results.
After three players – captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Jack Roslovic as well as defenseman Gabriel Carlsson – were entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, the Blue Jackets opted not to fly to Buffalo and instead hold their morning skate at home on Monday. The plan was then for them to fly here after that, arriving around 1 p.m. in a game day schedule NHL teams typically use during the preseason.
But the Jackets canceled that skate just as it was scheduled to start around 10 a.m. to complete their daily Covid testing. The Sabres, meanwhile, opted to call off their 10:30 skate and simply have a film session while awaiting word on Columbus' results.
Support Local Journalism
Buffalo does not currently have any players or coaches in Covid protocol. If the game is played, the Sabres have scheduled a media availability with coach Don Granato at 5:30, the standard time he meets with reporters on game days when the team does not skate.
If the NHL postpones the game, it's expected that the teams' return meeting Thursday in Nationwide Arena would also be postponed and both clubs would thus both be off for the NHL's holiday break. The Sabres' scheduled game here Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche was postponed on Friday after the Avs were put on pause through the break.
PITTSBURGH – It was a game that felt like a do-over for Malcolm Subban in the Buffalo Sabres' net.
Colorado is one of seven NHL teams currently on pause due to Covid-19 issues, joining Calgary, Florida, Nashville, Boston, Toronto and Detroit. The NHL announced Sunday that it was not putting the entire league on a pause but instead would continue to try to play games on a case-by-case basis. But the league also announced that 12 games through Thursday that require cross-border travel were being postponed until later in the season.
There are five NHL games on the schedule for Monday but three of them (Montreal at the New York Islanders, Colorado at Detroit and Anaheim at Edmonton) have been postponed. Six of the 10 games on Tuesday's schedule are already off.
The Sabres last played Friday night in Pittsburgh, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins. Their first two scheduled games after the holiday break are both at home, on Dec. 27 against the New York Islanders and Dec. 29 against New Jersey.