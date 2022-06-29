After big year in Rochester, West Seneca's Sean Malone re-signs with Sabres for 2022-23 season

West Seneca native Sean Malone, who battled through injuries to post career-high offensive totals in Rochester, has re-signed with the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Malone, 27, will have a $750,000 cap hit if he cracks the NHL and figures to get a chance in training camp to battle for a fourth-line center slot. He had 20 goals and 17 assists in Rochester, collecting 37 points in only 39 games as multiple injuries kept him out of the lineup.

Malone added two goals and five assists in 10 playoff games as the Amerks advanced to the third round before being swept by Laval, with the third game stretching to triple overtime in Blue Cross Arena.

Malone was the Sabres' sixth-round draft pick out of Harvard in 2013 and played one NHL game for Buffalo at Florida in 2017 and one for Nashville in 2021, getting an assist in a game against Tampa Bay. He spent one year in the Predators organization, mostly at Chicago of the AHL, before returning to the Sabres last year.

Sean Malone was a consistent spark-plug to our offense.All season long. pic.twitter.com/H3b6iU8jfV — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) June 26, 2022

