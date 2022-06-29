 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After big year in Rochester, West Seneca's Sean Malone re-signs with Sabres for 2022-23 season

  • Updated
West Seneca native Sean Malone will be back with the Sabres organization in 2022-23 (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo).
West Seneca native Sean Malone, who battled through injuries to post career-high offensive totals in Rochester, has re-signed with the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. 

Malone, 27, will have a $750,000 cap hit if he cracks the NHL and figures to get a chance in training camp to battle for a fourth-line center slot. He had 20 goals and 17 assists in Rochester, collecting 37 points in only 39 games  as multiple injuries kept him out of the lineup.

Malone added two goals and five assists in 10 playoff games as the Amerks advanced to the third round before being swept by Laval, with the third game stretching to triple overtime in Blue Cross Arena.

Malone was the Sabres' sixth-round draft pick out of Harvard in 2013 and played one NHL game for Buffalo at Florida in 2017 and one for Nashville in 2021, getting an assist in a game against Tampa Bay. He spent one year in the Predators organization, mostly at Chicago of the AHL, before returning to the Sabres last year.

