Aaron Dell suspended 3 games, causing more issues in goal for Sabres

“He’s going to ramp it over the next couple days to see where he feels,” Granato said of Anderson. “We’re not sure how he’s going to feel as he ramps it up. The hope would be he’s pushing it to say, ‘OK, let’s have a self-imposed deadline here, let’s try to get in here sooner than later.’ Obviously, we have a break after this next road trip for a week. So that’s a target for him, an internal target.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn’t returned to practice since suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 11, and he recently was listed as “week to week” by the team. Luukkonen, 22, had a .917 save percentage in nine games. It’s more likely he’ll be an option for the Sabres following the brief NHL All-Star break next week.

Dustin Tokarski has stopped skating with the team in response to continued side effects from his bout with Covid-19, which has kept him out since Nov. 29, and Malcolm Subban is likely done for the season after undergoing surgery last week.