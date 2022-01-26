Aaron Dell suspended 3 games, causing more issues in goal for Sabres

Aaron Dell’s hit that drew the ire of the Ottawa Senators and injured their lone all-star, winger Drake Batherson, has officially created more problems in goal for the Buffalo Sabres.
Dell was suspended three games Wednesday by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for lowering his shoulder and knocking Batherson to the ice at 18:57 into the first period of the Sabres’ 5-0 loss Tuesday at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.
Batherson exited the game and Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported the 26-year-old is out long-term with a high-ankle sprain. Dell was not penalized for interference on the play and remained in the game, as the hit ignited tensions between the two Atlantic Division clubs.
"Dell takes an active step into Batherson, shifting his weight and delivering a hit to an unsuspecting player that causes a dangerous fall into the boards," the video announcing the suspension explained. "Finally, it is also important to note that Batherson does not have the puck and is therefore not eligible to be checked on this play in any manner.
"Batherson does not and should not expect a shoulder check from Dell in this situation, much less a high, hard shoulder delivered as Batherson travels toward the boards with speed."
Buffalo’s Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games for Interference on Ottawa’s Drake Batherson. https://t.co/pXXthyGU6h— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2022
The hit occurred 10 seconds after Tyler Ennis scored his second goal of the period to give Ottawa a 3-0 lead. Dell skated out of his crease as Batherson was following the puck behind the net, sending the Senators' forward feet first into the boards. Senators winger Brady Tkachuk was chosen as Batherson's replacement for the all-star game.
Dell will forfeit $11,250 in salary, which goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
The suspension eliminates Dell as an option in goal for the Sabres’ three-game trip to the West Coast, which begins with a back-to-back in Arizona and Colorado on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Buffalo then plays the Golden Knights in Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night before an eight-day break between games.
“I was just trying to buy some time for my defenseman and step into his lane," Dell said. "I hope he's all right. I wasn't trying to hurt anybody."
Michael Houser, a 29-year-old with six games of NHL experience, is the club’s only definite option in net right now. Craig Anderson, 40, has resumed practicing with the team in his pursuit to return from an upper-body injury, but he hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 2. It’s unclear if he’ll be cleared in time to dress for either weekend contest.
Anderson will have a pair of practices to prepare for the road trip and he’s aiming to be an option for the Sabres, said coach Don Granato. Anderson was 4-2 with a .921 save percentage in six appearances prior to the injury, which occurred on a collision with San Jose’s Tomas Hertl.
“He’s going to ramp it over the next couple days to see where he feels,” Granato said of Anderson. “We’re not sure how he’s going to feel as he ramps it up. The hope would be he’s pushing it to say, ‘OK, let’s have a self-imposed deadline here, let’s try to get in here sooner than later.’ Obviously, we have a break after this next road trip for a week. So that’s a target for him, an internal target.”
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn’t returned to practice since suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 11, and he recently was listed as “week to week” by the team. Luukkonen, 22, had a .917 save percentage in nine games. It’s more likely he’ll be an option for the Sabres following the brief NHL All-Star break next week.
Dustin Tokarski has stopped skating with the team in response to continued side effects from his bout with Covid-19, which has kept him out since Nov. 29, and Malcolm Subban is likely done for the season after undergoing surgery last week.
That leaves Houser and Anderson as the only goalies under NHL contracts who could be an option for Buffalo. Houser has stopped 73 of 77 shots in wins over Ottawa and Philadelphia since rejoining the Sabres. He has a .917 save percentage in the NHL dating back to last season and played both games of a back-to-back in May, leading Buffalo to consecutive wins over the New York Islanders.
Mat Robson, 25, a goalie signed to an AHL contract, has an .868 save percentage in seven games with Rochester. His contract will have to be converted to an NHL deal if he must join the Sabres.
Dell, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future given the impact of the hit on the Sabres and his erratic play in the crease, which has resulted in a 4.03 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.