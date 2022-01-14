Aaron Dell delivers big hit, even bigger win for Sabres in return to the crease

Some of those difficult nights were the product of rust. Dell played only eight total games during the 2020-21 season, seven in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, and he wasn’t accustomed to such a light workload after appearing in 25 or more games for three consecutive seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2017-20.

Crisis in the crease: Sabres turn to Dell and Houser with Luukkonen and Subban out Coach Don Granato said his "inclination" is to start Dell on Thursday night when the Sabres hit the road to meet the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators in Bridgestone Arena.

Dell went to Rochester and performed well behind a young Amerks team, recording a .910 save percentage and 5-0 record.

“It was a funny penalty,” Sabres coach Granato said of Dell’s body check Thursday. “I love the aggression on his side. But he has struggled with us this year, Aaron. I was able to go see him in Rochester last week, last Friday. He looked like a different guy, and he worked to be that. So, it was great to see him win tonight. Earlier in the year, he didn’t look like himself. If we base it on what we saw tonight, he was very engaged tonight.”

The Sabres will need for that to continue, as well as the collective defensive effort that made Dell’s job easier. It was only Dell’s second win since Feb. 14, 2020, and while the hit garnered the most attention, his ability to beat a team that had won 12 of its previous 14 games is far more important for Buffalo.

