COLUMBUS – Confronted with the harsh reality that their season was approaching a disappointing conclusion, the Buffalo Sabres shifted their focus from the heartbreak of playoff elimination to the valuable lessons gained in recent weeks and how those will help them avoid a similar fate next spring.

“Obviously, we’re not in our prime yet,” said Dylan Cozens, whose breakout season included 31 goals and a seven-year contract extension. “Our prime years are still ahead, and to be as close as we were this year, I think we made a big step. Next year, playoffs is the expectation. We all believe that we will be there, and we know what it takes now.”

No one in their dressing room following their 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night in the season finale at Nationwide Arena will forget the devastation when the Sabres were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Game 80 of 82 earlier this week.

The eight consecutive regulation losses in November are still bothersome to the group. So is the 2-8-2 skid that almost prevented them from playing meaningful games in the final weeks of the season. The same with their 17-20-4 record in KeyBank Center.

No one would blame the Sabres if they pondered what could have been if they didn’t lose to the New York Islanders because of Hudson Fasching’s controversial goal, or if they beat journeyman goalie Alex Lyon during a game against the Florida Panthers. Win one or both, and Buffalo could be enjoying playoff hockey for the first time since 2011.

Head coach Don Granato was quick to remind reporters that 31 teams will have a similar feeling when their season ends. Rather than focusing on the what-ifs, he wants his players to turn their attention to what needs to be done to reach the next step.

“We have a lot of guys in this room questioning whether they were good enough, and they fought through the self-doubt, bound together and went through all those challenges and were successful,” Granato said. “So, lots and lots of good things. Those are just a couple, but a lot of individual growth by a lot of young guys. Keep in mind, we're the youngest team in the league, or one of them.

“It's all about progress for every team, until you win a Cup.”

The Sabres don’t have to look far to see the signs of progress. Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson, Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt and Peyton Krebs scored Friday in Columbus to help Buffalo, with a final record of 42-33-7, achieve its first 90-point season since 2011.

The Sabres finished fifth among eight teams in the Atlantic Division, only one point behind the Panthers for the final playoff spot, and their 25-13-3 road record was 10th-best in the NHL.

Their dressing room is filled with examples of how much has changed in Buffalo since general manager Kevyn Adams traded Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen.

A healthy scratch when Granato took over as interim coach in March 2021, Tage Thompson emerged as a superstar center and earned a seven-year contract from the Sabres. An injury ended his season Thursday, but not before he totaled his 47th goal and 94th point. He’s the first Sabre with at least 47 goals and 47 assists in a season since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine did so in 1992-93.

Tuch, acquired in the trade that sent Eichel to Las Vegas, achieved career highs in goals (36) and points (79) while showing in each of his 74 games why he should be considered one of their most valuable players.

Skinner, relegated to the fourth line under former coach Ralph Krueger and misused so badly that he became a healthy scratch, delivered his best performance at 30 years old. He had 35 goals and a career-best 82 points, reminding people why he was given a $72 million contract in 2019.

Drafted seventh overall in 2019, Cozens scored more goals than any Sabre in his age 21 or younger season since Pierre Turgeon had 34 in 1988-89. Cozens' 68 points are a 30-point improvement from last season.

Together, they helped the Sabres score 293 goals, the franchise’s most in a season since 2006-07, and ranked third in the NHL in goals per game. It was the first time in 35 years that Buffalo had five players with at least 28 goals in a season: Thompson, Tuch, Skinner, Cozens and Olofsson.

“Guys are starting to believe in what they can do,” said Sabres goalie Craig Anderson, who officially retired following his 20th NHL season. “When I first got here, everyone was kind of unsure of where we were going and what we were doing. ... We put ourselves in a situation where we’re ready to take leaps and bounds now from where we are at.”

Rasmus Dahlin dealt with a crisis of confidence during Krueger’s time as coach. Given the green light to play to his strengths and placed in a system that fit his skill set, Dahlin has flourished under Granato and became one of the top defensemen in the NHL this season. Dahlin, who turned 23 on Thursday, set career-bests with 15 goals and 73 points. The latter mark is better than all but one defenseman in franchise history: Phil Housley, who had 81 in 1989-90.

Once a possible odd-man out in the Sabres’ long-term plans, Mittelstadt proved that he can still live up to his potential as a high draft pick. Now 24, Mittelstadt established career highs in goals (15), assists (44) and points (59) while playing a third-line role. He finished the season with a six-game point streak and 17 points in his final 11 games.

Owen Power, at 20 years old, averaged almost 24 minutes of ice time per game and is expected to be a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie. The 2021 No. 1 draft pick had a plus-17 rating in 5-on-5 situations and played against the other team’s best players each game. Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka scored double-digit goals and, the pair and Power became the first trio of Sabres rookies with at least 30 points in a season since 1987-88.

Mattias Samuelsson showed he’s a shutdown defenseman, and Krebs developed into a reliable two-way player who is a candidate to be the next forward to have a breakout season.

The group’s development into a top offensive team made their final loss as a playoff contender even more difficult to stomach, but all involved expressed confidence the best is yet to come.

“We believed we're going to make it that whole way, and we wanted it so bad and it (stunk),” Cozens said. "Waking up the next day, it really sunk in that the season's going to be over within a few days. ... This was a year to take a step in the right direction, and I think we did that. It’s going to set us up great for the future because we know what that feeling is like now of losing and not making it.”

Adams has identified some of the core players he plans to be on the Sabres when they snap the league’s longest playoff drought. Thompson, Cozens and Samuelsson received long-term contracts. Dahlin will be next, perhaps as soon as he’s eligible to sign an extension with the club on July 1. Tuch and Skinner aren’t going anywhere. A promising group of prospects eventually will join the group in Buffalo, led by Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich.

Devon Levi arrived from Northeastern University last month and won four of five starts during the Sabres’ 7-1-1 run that kept them alive in the playoff race entering the final week of the season. The 21-year-old goalie showed he can succeed in the NHL, an encouraging sign for a club that hasn’t had a top goalie since Ryan Miller departed in 2014. Levi posted a .908 save percentage in his seven appearances, capped by his 29-save performance Friday in Columbus.

Their work on and off the ice – the latter encapsulated by captain Kyle Okposo saying they're finally an actual hockey team – has set the stage for what they hope will be a season that ends without that sinking feeling that will follow them this summer.

“For us, it’s about culture, identity and building something that when we win the Cup, it’s going to be special,” said Krebs.