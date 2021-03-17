A look at Sabres' coaching carousel during Pegula era

Dan Bylsma

The former Penguins coach brought a Stanley Cup ring and six consecutive playoffs appearances to Buffalo only to be ushered out after two seasons. He was fired, along with GM Tim Murray, who had come to Buffalo in January 2014. Bylsma departed with a 68-73-12 mark. The Sabres went 35-36-11 in his first year and then 33-37-1 and last in the division in his second season.

Phil Housley

The Hall of Fame defenseman returned to Buffalo after serving as an assistant with the Nashville Predators. The team finished last in the NHL in 2017-18 at 25-45-12 and then were 33-39-10, despite a 10-game winning streak early in the season. Housley’s two-season total: 58-84-22.

Ralph Krueger

Returned to the NHL for the first time since 2012-13 when he was named the Sabres coach before the 2019-20 season. The team went 30-31-8 in the pandemic-shortened season and missed the expanded playoffs. A 6-13 start this season and then a 12-game winless streak was his undoing.

Don Granato