A look at Sabres' coaching carousel during Pegula era

Don Granato, named interim coach following the firing of Ralph Krueger, will be the seventh Sabres coach since Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the franchise in 2011.
Lindy Ruff
Ruff was in his 13th season as Sabres coach when the Pegulas purchased the team in February 2011. The Sabres went 43-29-10 that season and made the playoffs, the last time the organization qualified for the postseason. The Sabres were 39-32-11 the following season and Ruff was fired after a 6-10-1 start to the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
Ron Rolston
Finished the lockout season with a 15-11-5 record and returned to start the 2013-14 season. The Sabres were 5-15-1 when Rolston was fired, the worst start in franchise history. Rolston and longtime GM Darcy Regier were let go and replaced by coach Ted Nolan and Pat LaFontaine as president of hockey operations.
Ted Nolan
His second stint with the Sabres lasted a season and a half. He finished the 2013-14 season with a 17-36-8 record and went 23-51-9 in his lone full season before being fired again.
Dan Bylsma
The former Penguins coach brought a Stanley Cup ring and six consecutive playoffs appearances to Buffalo only to be ushered out after two seasons. He was fired, along with GM Tim Murray, who had come to Buffalo in January 2014. Bylsma departed with a 68-73-12 mark. The Sabres went 35-36-11 in his first year and then 33-37-1 and last in the division in his second season.
Phil Housley
The Hall of Fame defenseman returned to Buffalo after serving as an assistant with the Nashville Predators. The team finished last in the NHL in 2017-18 at 25-45-12 and then were 33-39-10, despite a 10-game winning streak early in the season. Housley’s two-season total: 58-84-22.
Ralph Krueger
Returned to the NHL for the first time since 2012-13 when he was named the Sabres coach before the 2019-20 season. The team went 30-31-8 in the pandemic-shortened season and missed the expanded playoffs. A 6-13 start this season and then a 12-game winless streak was his undoing.
Don Granato
Hired as interim coach following Krueger's dismissal. Granato joined the Sabres' staff in 2019, a month after Ralph Krueger was hired as head coach. Granato had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks.