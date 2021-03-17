 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at Sabres' coaching carousel during Pegula era
0 comments

A look at Sabres' coaching carousel during Pegula era

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Housley-Sabres-Predators-KeyBank Center-Scull

Former Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley. 

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Don Granato, named interim coach following the firing of Ralph Krueger, will be the seventh Sabres coach since Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the franchise in 2011.

Lindy Ruff

Ruff was in his 13th season as Sabres coach when the Pegulas purchased the team in February 2011. The Sabres went 43-29-10 that season and made the playoffs, the last time the organization qualified for the postseason. The Sabres were 39-32-11 the following season and Ruff was fired after a 6-10-1 start to the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

Ron Rolston

Finished the lockout season with a 15-11-5 record and returned to start the 2013-14 season. The Sabres were 5-15-1 when Rolston was fired, the worst start in franchise history. Rolston and longtime GM Darcy Regier were let go and replaced by coach Ted Nolan and Pat LaFontaine as president of hockey operations.

Ted Nolan

His second stint with the Sabres lasted a season and a half. He finished the 2013-14 season with a 17-36-8 record and went 23-51-9 in his lone full season before being fired again.

Dan Bylsma

The former Penguins coach brought a Stanley Cup ring and six consecutive playoffs appearances to Buffalo only to be ushered out after two seasons. He was fired, along with GM Tim Murray, who had come to Buffalo in January 2014. Bylsma departed with a 68-73-12 mark. The Sabres went 35-36-11 in his first year and then 33-37-1 and last in the division in his second season.

Phil Housley

The Hall of Fame defenseman returned to Buffalo after serving as an assistant with the Nashville Predators. The team finished last in the NHL in 2017-18 at 25-45-12 and then were 33-39-10, despite a 10-game winning streak early in the season. Housley’s two-season total: 58-84-22.

Ralph Krueger

Returned to the NHL for the first time since 2012-13 when he was named the Sabres coach before the 2019-20 season. The team went 30-31-8 in the pandemic-shortened season and missed the expanded playoffs. A 6-13 start this season and then a 12-game winless streak was his undoing.

Don Granato 

Hired as interim coach following Krueger's dismissal. Granato joined the Sabres' staff in 2019, a month after Ralph Krueger was hired as head coach. Granato had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News