'A little bit of fantasy in my mind' comes true as Ryan Miller's No. 30 is retired to KeyBank Center rafters

A dream 20 years in the making came true for Ryan Miller on Thursday night, as the longtime Buffalo Sabres goaltender had his No. 30 jersey retired by the team in a 45-minute ceremony prior to the Sabres' game against the New York Islanders.

During a 16-minute address to a sellout crowd that showered him with multiple ovations, Miller noted how he first came to KeyBank Center in 2002 after signing his first pro contract and immediately took note of the retired banners of the French Connection line and late defenseman Tim Horton.

During a summer day in the empty building, Miller made a goal.

"I tried to picture the place full of fans, just like this," he said. "And I remember just trying to take everything in, the height of the building and seeing everything around. Of course, we looked up. At the time, it was Tim Horton's number and the French Connection.

"I was kind of taking that in and I thought maybe if I put everything I have into this opportunity, a little bit of fantasy in my mind, maybe I could join them."

That moment came Thursday, when public address announcer Jay Moran said, "It's time to raise the legendary No. 30 to the rafters."

Miller stood at center ice with his wife, Noureen, and children Bodhi and Kaia. The banner was behind them for picture taking, and then it slowly raised to the rafters in the defensive zone he guarded for so many nights from 2002-2014. It will eventually join the other retired numbers on one side of the building.

Miller had huge praise for Buffalo fans.

"There is no team without the community fully behind the boys on the ice," he told the crowd. "And I loved to play here because every time you were on the ice was meaningful. There is a real passion in these stands. And sometimes that passion shows up in the cereal island at Wegmans where it dispenses advice on the last game. Or you'll walk down the a sidewalk on a cold day to be met by a warm hug from someone's grandma.

"When you know that everyone's watching, that they all care, you want to deliver. You want to win, and I think it is this little bit of extra that exists only in a town like Buffalo. I wanted the entire city to wake up in a good mood because we beat the Maple Leafs the night before."

Earlier in the ceremony, owner Terry Pegula presented Miller with his sword, emblematic of his new membership in the club's Hall of Fame. Miller was feted by retired broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, and there were taped salutes from Pegula and Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, the last Sabre to have his jersey retired when No. 39 went to the rafters in 2015.

In a highlight of the ceremony, the Sabres announced they have established the Ryan Miller Legacy Fund, an endowment established at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute to benefit pediatric cancer patients and the Courage of Carly Fund.

Miller had numerous thank-yous to give out. There were 18 former players of the early 2000s on the ice as part of the ceremony, as well as several of Miller's former coaches, longtime agent and former NHL goalie Mike Liut, his parents, brother (former NHL forward Drew Miller), wife and children.

Miller's message to the current team: "Keep growing as a group and enjoy this time. ... You might have something here, boys. ... I have no doubt as the confidence grows in the room, you'll be a great team for years to come."

Miller is the first player to be inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame since 2014.

There are now eight retired numbers for the Sabres. The others are: 2 (Tim Horton), 7 (Rick Martin), 11 (Gilbert Perreault), 14 (Rene Robert), 16 (Pat LaFontaine), 18 (Danny Gare) and Hasek's 39.

In addition, there are banners for original owners Seymour and Northrup Knox and Jeanneret, who earned his honors last April at the end of his 51st and final season with the club.