A key player in Panthers' hot start, Sam Reinhart 'excited' to face Sabres

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart perked up at the lectern Thursday morning in FLA Live Arena when asked about his first game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Reinhart dined with some of his former teammates near his new home in the Sunshine State and although there are many new faces on the Sabres, it’s still the only organization he knew before the July trade that sent him to the Florida Panthers.
“Pretty excited,” the 2014 second overall draft choice said. “Obviously, I was there quite a long time and it’s the only place I had known, so a lot of friendships that have kept going, even though I’m in a different organization.”
The first meeting occurred at a difficult time for Reinhart’s former team. The Sabres had only three wins in 14 November games, while the Panthers were almost perfect on home ice with a 12-1 record. Reinhart has rid himself of the weight that comes with a 10-year playoff drought. The 26-year-old forward is a key player on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, coming off a season in which the Panthers took the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning to Game 6 of a first-round series.
An abrupt coaching change Oct. 28 didn’t throw the Panthers off course, but Reinhart is still trying to carve out a niche in a lineup that’s lacked continuity because of injuries.
“It’s always hard to change teams and I think he’s a really cerebral player,” said Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette. “It’s hard to find chemistry with guys and to know where you fit. Obviously, with the success we had last year, he’s just trying to find his way and I think it gets a little difficult. I think he’s done a great job. We’ve moved him all over the place. We’re still trying to figure him out a little bit, too, but every line he goes on, he generates offense one way or the other.”
In 22 games entering the matchup against Buffalo, Reinhart had five goals and 13 points while averaging 16:36 of ice time, his lowest mark since his first full NHL season in 2015-16. He’s played at center and right wing, and he’s a key cog on an effective power play. Reinhart had his most notable heroic moment in Florida on Tuesday night when he scored the game-winning goal in a come-from-behind victory over the Washington Capitals.
The Panthers are generating a buzz in South Florida while playing a system that’s like the one Reinhart had success in under Sabres coach Don Granato. Last season, Reinhart matched his previous career high with 25 goals and accomplished the feat in only 54 games. With Granato as interim coach, Reinhart shifted to center and totaled 14 goals with 21 points in 28 games.
Reinhart proved he could be a team's top player and a possible key figure in General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a winner in Buffalo. Yet, Reinhart was never offered a long-term contract and the Sabres expected him to walk as a free agent in the summer of 2022. Adams took another big step in his rebuild by trading Reinhart to the Panthers in exchange for a first-round draft choice and prospect Devon Levi, a record-setting goalie at world juniors and currently one of the top NCAA netminders at Northeastern.
When Reinhart learned of the trade at approximately 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, the conversation with Adams was brief. But once the deal was official and Reinhart processed the news that he was leaving Buffalo after seven seasons, he called Adams back to express his gratitude and wish the Sabres luck. The interaction was captured by the Sabres in their Beyond Blue and Gold video series and seemed to leave a strong impression on Adams and owner Terry Pegula.
“It was a long tenure there, so I thought it was important to reach out to him,” Reinhart explained to The Buffalo News. “Maybe when we had more time to digest a little bit and it’s not a 20-second conversation. I respect him, I respect everyone that’s still there. I have no hard feelings.”
With Florida, Reinhart finally received the contract he coveted, a three-year pact worth $19.5 million. He’s a five-time 20-goal scorer and while his points production this season isn’t likely to his standard, advanced metrics show he’s been one of the Panthers’ top players during their impressive start to the season.
This is Reinhart’s opportunity to experience the playoffs after the Sabres failed to surround him and Jack Eichel with enough talent during their time together in Buffalo. And while Reinhart is still finding his way on a new team, the Panthers have the depth to accomplish what the Sabres could not.
“There’s been a lot of turnover in the early part of the year,” said Reinhart. “A lot of mixing and matching. There have been a couple injuries we’ve had that we’ve had to juggle things here and there. I think the important thing about this group is the depth. From a forward’s perspective, there are a lot of guys you can play with and a lot of guys you can create chances with out there. It’s been fun.”