A key player in Panthers' hot start, Sam Reinhart 'excited' to face Sabres

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart perked up at the lectern Thursday morning in FLA Live Arena when asked about his first game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Reinhart dined with some of his former teammates near his new home in the Sunshine State and although there are many new faces on the Sabres, it’s still the only organization he knew before the July trade that sent him to the Florida Panthers.

“Pretty excited,” the 2014 second overall draft choice said. “Obviously, I was there quite a long time and it’s the only place I had known, so a lot of friendships that have kept going, even though I’m in a different organization.”

The first meeting occurred at a difficult time for Reinhart’s former team. The Sabres had only three wins in 14 November games, while the Panthers were almost perfect on home ice with a 12-1 record. Reinhart has rid himself of the weight that comes with a 10-year playoff drought. The 26-year-old forward is a key player on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, coming off a season in which the Panthers took the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning to Game 6 of a first-round series.

An abrupt coaching change Oct. 28 didn’t throw the Panthers off course, but Reinhart is still trying to carve out a niche in a lineup that’s lacked continuity because of injuries.