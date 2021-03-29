Related to this story

+88
50 years of Sabres fans and the players they love
Multimedia

50 years of Sabres fans and the players they love

  • Updated

In recognition of the team’s 50th anniversary season, The Buffalo News reached out to readers to help compile a photo gallery featuring pictures of Sabres fans with their favorite player or players over the years. Send photos to qliu@buffnews.com for consideration. Please include the name/names of those in the photo, including player/players, and hometown for caption