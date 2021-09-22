A breakdown of the 58 Sabres on Don Granato's first training camp roster

Ryan MacInnis: Another forward with ties to Granato, MacInnis is a 26-year-old center/wing with 26 games of NHL experience – he had zero goals and one assist during his time with Columbus – but the 2014 second-round draft choice has been productive in the American Hockey League.

Drake Caggiula: Back with Buffalo following his arrival via waivers in April, the 27-year-old winger is another fast, versatile forward who will help with the bottom six, but can play up or down the lineup.

John Hayden: A 6-foot-3, physical, checking-line winger, Hayden has played 185 NHL games across five seasons and will compete for a roster spot.

Arttu Ruotsalainen: The 23-year-old showed last season that he has the speed and skill to stick in the NHL, as he scored five goals in 17 games with the Sabres and should help a second power-play unit that needs an effective shooter on the right side.

Jack Quinn: Drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2020, Quinn was moved to center at the Prospects Challenge. While it’s likely he’ll start the season in Rochester, the 20-year-old will be given every opportunity to show he’s ready to join the Sabres after only 15 games with the Amerks last season.