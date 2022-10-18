A 'blood-and-guts' leader, Zemgus Girgensons using wisdom, will to help Sabres

EDMONTON – Zemgus Girgensons was still wearing most of his equipment at his dressing-room stall in Rogers Place on Tuesday morning when he paused and took a moment to ponder what advice he’d give his 18-year-old self.

“Don’t get frustrated,” Girgensons said ahead of his 548th game with the Buffalo Sabres. “Definitely, we’ve had some bad years here. I think I’ve kept my emotions in-check throughout.”

Girgensons’ relentless work ethic, selflessness and desire to win have been among the few constants for the Sabres during the franchise’s 11-year playoff drought. He’s had 172 different teammates, four general managers, six head coaches and 16 assistant coaches during his 10 seasons in the NHL.

Every experience during that tumultuous decade, he explained, shaped his perspective and gave him a greater appreciation for what’s in front of him now. At 28 years old, he’s an alternate captain and heart-and-soul leader for the youngest team in the NHL. The Sabres have a promising roster of players who share Girgensons’ desire to work and win.

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo has noted on multiple occasions that Girgensons doesn’t get enough credit in a world where goal-scorers and skill players dominate the highlight-reels. No one in the Sabres’ dressing room takes Girgensons for granted, though.

“You see him coming to the rink every day working his butt off, so dialed in every single day,” said Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. “He comes in with a great mood, and he does whatever it takes to get a win. I respect that guy so much.”

Yet, for all Girgensons has accomplished since his selection 14th overall in the 2012 draft, he was as anxious during training camp this month as he was when he first joined the Sabres a decade ago. No matter his contract situation or experience, he’s treated each camp as if he had to earn a spot on the team. The approach hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Matt Ellis still remembers how quickly Girgensons earned the respect of teammates in 2012, when the two played together in Rochester. Ellis, now in his second season as an assistant coach with the Sabres, saw how Girgensons’ “endless amount of energy” spread to others in the dressing room. In the gym, Girgensons wanted to lift more than everyone else. And on the ice, he wanted to outmuscle and outwill anyone who stood in his way.

Girgensons’ unflappable determination earned him the praise of each head coach whose led the Sabres during his 10 seasons in Buffalo. Since making his NHL debut in 2013, Girgensons has totaled 72 goals, 157 points, 279 blocked shots and 1,003 hits. He’s been among the top defensive forwards in the league during that span, a job for which he’s put himself at risk.

“Even as a teammate, he’d always end up bloodied,” Ellis recalled. “He’d get whacked in the nose, whacked in the mouth, but that kind of exemplifies him. He’s a blood-and-guts type of player. He brings it. That approach is really important to have in your mix, especially with our group and how competitive we are.

“The guys see the way he prepares, the way he approaches everything he does. … Everything is direct and it’s the only way he knows how to do it. That makes him a great lead-by-example guy for everyone looking up to that. He does a really good job of being in the moment and laying everything he has out there.”

At the start of training camp in September 2021, Girgensons and Okposo were tasked with helping create a behind-the-scenes culture for the Sabres. Both learned through their time in Buffalo that a new approach was needed, especially with a younger group. They empowered others to share their opinions and encouraged teammates to be themselves.

Girgensons is typically quiet off the ice. When the team needs to hear a message, either stern or encouraging, Okposo or Craig Anderson provide guidance. But when Girgensons chooses to speak in critical moments, he has the attention and respect of the entire room. They all see the work he puts into his career and what he’s done to help them win. He’s a model veteran for young players who have yet to learn the level of work needed to play a long time in the NHL, particularly in a rugged, physical role.

“It’s just how he works and how he carries himself,” said Okposo. “He’s quiet, but he’s OK being quiet. When he speaks, it’s powerful. It’s the right message because he’s doing the right things all the time. You know that he backs his words up with action. … What we’re building, these young guys, a lot of them have come in and they haven’t had a straight line and direction in, ‘Hey, this is how we do things.’

“And that’s something that he provides. That’s something that’s really valuable to a young player.”

When Girgensons was preparing to attend the team’s locker cleanout day at the end of a promising finish to the 2021-22 season, he joked to his wife, Katie, that it would be the first exit interview in which he didn’t have a list of grievances to raise to the general manager and head coach. The team’s practice habits were a recurring issue for him in previous seasons.

Girgensons didn’t think the Sabres practiced hard enough, which carried over into games. The change began under Don Granato in March 2021 and, now, everyone on the team is accustomed to intense, fast-paced, competitive practices. You won’t hear Girgensons boast about what the Sabres accomplished last season, though. He learned long ago that clinging to the past, good or bad, isn’t effective in the NHL. Girgensons won’t settle for a few months or weeks of winning hockey. He wants to help make that the norm in Buffalo.

“Every year is different and there’s been many hockey lessons and life lessons throughout the years that, to be honest, have made me a better hockey player and a better human,” he said. “There’s many things I’ve learned over those years that I can bring into the room now and I try to guide younger guys how to handle situations like that.”

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said multiple times since taking the job that he studied the franchise’s past struggles, but he won’t dwell on the missteps that led them to where they are today. If Adams wants any further insight, there’s no one better equipped than Girgensons.

The adversity and turnover have shaped Girgensons’ perspective, but they haven’t altered the way he approaches the job. He’s the same relentless, win-at-all-costs forward who arrived for his first training camp 10 years ago.

“Zemgus is, you think about his career and what he's been through, and what I love about Zemgus is every day is the same,” Adams said. “He has a great ability, the highs and lows, there's just this calmness about him. Doesn't say a lot, but he shows up and he has instant respect, not only in our room but around the league.

“And he's got perspective. … You can only get that through experience. He’s another guy that I really enjoy sitting and talking with him because he's been through a lot here. And he feels that we're going in the right direction. He feels what's building here. I think that message then goes through the rest of our locker room that it wasn't always like that for him here and he's excited for the future.”

Bjork clears waivers

Winger Anders Bjork was assigned to the Rochester Americans after clearing waivers Tuesday, the Sabres announced. Bjork, 26, has struggled to produce offensively since the promising start to his time with the Sabres, totaling only eight goals and 14 points in 75 games. He was a healthy scratch in Buffalo's first two games of the season and didn't have a path to a lineup spot. The Sabres want Bjork to get ice time and opportunity in Rochester without the pressure of having to earn his way into an NHL lineup.