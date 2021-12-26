A 'big part' of Sabres' future, Peyton Krebs determined to work his way to Buffalo

While Krebs entered the Amerks’ holiday break with four goals and 14 points in 16 games, he described his play as inconsistent and quickly pinpointed why.

“I think it’s been pretty good for the most part,” he said. “I’ve definitely had my ups and downs in terms of consistency. I’m trying to really hone in on that. I have definitely been putting pressure on myself. I want to be up in the NHL really bad, and I want to do really well. The biggest thing for me is relax, play hockey and have fun out there.”

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams joined the Amerks on a recent trip to Charlotte to watch a back-to-back set against the Florida Panthers’ American Hockey League affiliate. The first game was a catastrophe for Rochester, which lost 11-1 with ECHL goalie Mat Robson in net. Krebs had an assist with a minus-4 rating.

The following night, Krebs had one shot on goal in a 4-2 loss. In a seven-game span from Nov. 24 through Dec. 15, Krebs was credited with only four shots on goal. Sabres fans were clamoring for Krebs’ arrival when Casey Mittelstadt underwent surgery on an undisclosed upper-body injury this month, but Adams and his staff showed restraint.