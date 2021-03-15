700 front-line workers to attend Sabres' game Thursday against Boston

The first fans allowed in KeyBank Center to watch a Buffalo Sabres game this season will be workers who were on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Seven hundred front-line workers will attend the Sabres’ game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the team announced Monday. The Sabres will honor front-line workers on the video board, and fundraising efforts will be held throughout the night on the MSG broadcast and team social media accounts.
All proceeds from fundraising efforts will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Players will wear lavender-colored jerseys during warmups that will be auctioned off immediately after the game.
Additionally, for a donation of at least $50, fans can receive an autographed mini Sabres helmet.
"Hockey Fights Cancer Night is an important night for our entire franchise and our community," Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula said in a statement. "It is a night where we all come together to support patients and their families in their fight against cancer and to remember those we have lost to the disease. This year we are honored to welcome over 700 frontline workers and guests from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to the game in recognition of their contributions and dedication to our community."
Sabres broadcasters Martin Biron and Brian Duff welcomed cancer survivor and elementary school teacher Mary Guevara and her family to KeyBank Center for a ceremonial puck drop, which will be broadcast prior to the start of the game.
The Sabres are holding an online auction featuring autographed merchandise from Thursday at 7 p.m., through March 28 at 9 p.m.