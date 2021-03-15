700 front-line workers to attend Sabres' game Thursday against Boston

The first fans allowed in KeyBank Center to watch a Buffalo Sabres game this season will be workers who were on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven hundred front-line workers will attend the Sabres’ game Thursday night against the Boston Bruins for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the team announced Monday. The Sabres will honor front-line workers on the video board, and fundraising efforts will be held throughout the night on the MSG broadcast and team social media accounts.

All proceeds from fundraising efforts will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Players will wear lavender-colored jerseys during warmups that will be auctioned off immediately after the game.

Additionally, for a donation of at least $50, fans can receive an autographed mini Sabres helmet.