5 things about new interim Sabres coach Don Granato

Don Granato has been named the interim coach of the Sabres following the dismissal of Ralph Krueger. Here are five things to know about Granato:

1. With the Sabres. Granato joined the Sabres' staff in 2019, a month after Ralph Krueger was hired as head coach. Granato had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks.

2. Health concerns. Missed the start of last season with pneumonia and ensuing complications that have been described as a near-death experience. He needed a ventilator and had a blood infection. His brother, Tony, came from Wisconsin to spend time with him in the hospital, given the severity of his condition. Don Granato rejoined the Sabres for practice in mid-November 2019. In order to limit his exposure to Covid this season, given his medical history, Granato had served as the "eye in the sky" coach after the Sabres returned from pause. He returned to the bench last week.

