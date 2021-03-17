5 things about new interim Sabres coach Don Granato

Don Granato has been named the interim coach of the Sabres following the dismissal of Ralph Krueger. Here are five things to know about Granato:
1. With the Sabres. Granato joined the Sabres' staff in 2019, a month after Ralph Krueger was hired as head coach. Granato had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks.
2. Health concerns. Missed the start of last season with pneumonia and ensuing complications that have been described as a near-death experience. He needed a ventilator and had a blood infection. His brother, Tony, came from Wisconsin to spend time with him in the hospital, given the severity of his condition. Don Granato rejoined the Sabres for practice in mid-November 2019. In order to limit his exposure to Covid this season, given his medical history, Granato had served as the "eye in the sky" coach after the Sabres returned from pause. He returned to the bench last week.
3. As a head coach. He was the head coach of the United States National Team Development Program for five seasons from 2011-16, leading his teams to victories at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championship. Granato also spent seven seasons as St. Louis Blues' AHL head coach in Worcester (2000-2005) and Chicago (2008-2010). He was the 2001 winner of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for the AHL’s most outstanding coach. Granato won the ECHL's Kelly Cup with the Peoria Rivermen in 2000.
4. Power play. One of the few good numbers for the Sabres this season has been the power play. Granato is in charge of the team's power play, and remained in charge even when he was not on the bench. The Sabres have 19 goals with the advantage and their scoring percentage of nearly 30% is in the top five.
5. Family ties. Yes, his sister is Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato, who was captain of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano. His brother, Tony, is the current coach at alma mater Wisconsin and coached Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics. He also is a former NHL head coach with Colorado. Don Granato was an associate coach on his brother's staff with the Badgers before moving back to the NHL.