12 Sabres games rescheduled as result of temporary shutdown

The temporary shutdown of the Buffalo Sabres’ season has caused the National Hockey League to make sweeping changes to the 56-game schedule.

The Sabres announced Saturday that 12 of their game dates have changed – including the four immediately impacted by the team’s season being paused – and it’s notable that their next scheduled game remains Thursday against the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center.

Here is the list of games that have changed, including the new start times:

At New York Islanders: From Feb. 2 to Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

At Islanders: From Feb. 4 to March 4 at 7 p.m.

At Boston Bruins: From Feb. 6 to March 27 at 1 p.m. and from Feb. 8 to April 13 at 7 p.m.

At New Jersey Devils from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo: From Feb. 26 to Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

At Islanders: From March 5 to March 6 at 1 p.m.

At Pittsburgh Penguins: From March 26 to March 25 at 7 p.m.

Flyers at Buffalo: From March 30 to March 31 at 7:30 p.m.