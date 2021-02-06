12 Sabres games rescheduled as result of temporary shutdown

The temporary shutdown of the Buffalo Sabres’ season has caused the National Hockey League to make sweeping changes to the 56-game schedule.
The Sabres announced Saturday that 12 of their game dates have changed – including the four immediately impacted by the team’s season being paused – and it’s notable that their next scheduled game remains Thursday against the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center.
Here is the list of games that have changed, including the new start times:
At New York Islanders: From Feb. 2 to Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
At Islanders: From Feb. 4 to March 4 at 7 p.m.
At Boston Bruins: From Feb. 6 to March 27 at 1 p.m. and from Feb. 8 to April 13 at 7 p.m.
At New Jersey Devils from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo: From Feb. 26 to Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
At Islanders: From March 5 to March 6 at 1 p.m.
At Pittsburgh Penguins: From March 26 to March 25 at 7 p.m.
Flyers at Buffalo: From March 30 to March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Buffalo: From April 9 to February 25 at 7 p.m.
At Washington Capitals: From April 13 to February 18 at 7 p.m.
Penguins at Buffalo: From April 19 to April 18, 3 p.m.
As of Saturday morning, the Sabres had five players on the NHL’s Covid protocol list: Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Jake McCabe. No one was added to the list Friday. Inclusion on the list could mean a positive test or close contact to someone with a positive test, as the NHL does not differentiate between the two.
The team announced Thursday that coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and immediately entered the league’s protocols. The Sabres’ training facilities, including KeyBank Center, are closed indefinitely and cannot reopen until Monday, at the earliest.
Barring any further changes, the Sabres will play 11 games in 18 days to finish February. Their March schedule now includes 16 games, and Buffalo has 14 games in 30 days during April. The Sabres’ slate in May remained unchanged, as they are still schedule to finish the regular season in Pittsburgh on May 8.
The NHL announced a total of 30 schedule changes Saturday that impact eight teams.