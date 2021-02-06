12 Sabres game dates changed as Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to Covid list

A promising sign for the Buffalo Sabres arrived Saturday with the National Hockey League making sweeping changes to reschedule games that were postponed when their season was paused.

Then came the troubling news that forwards Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar joined five other Sabres on the NHL’s Covid protocol list. Buffalo currently has the third-most players on the list – fewer than only New Jersey (16) and Minnesota (8) – and made additions in all but one day since its season was temporarily shutdown Tuesday.

Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder are also on the list for Buffalo. The Sabres announced Thursday coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and entered the NHL’s protocols.

Inclusion on the list does not necessarily mean a player tested positive for Covid-19. Players can be added while awaiting confirmation of an initial positive, as well as for a variety of other reasons that include being a close contact or a need to quarantine. The NHL does not provide a reason why specific players are on the list.

The Sabres’ team facilities are closed indefinitely and cannot reopen until Monday, at the earliest.

The Sabres have not made General Manager Kevyn Adams available for comment since the season was paused.