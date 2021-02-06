12 Sabres game dates changed as Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to Covid list

A promising sign for the Buffalo Sabres arrived Saturday with the National Hockey League making sweeping changes to reschedule games that were postponed when their season was paused.
Then came the troubling news that forwards Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar joined five other Sabres on the NHL’s Covid protocol list. Buffalo currently has the third-most players on the list – fewer than only New Jersey (16) and Minnesota (8) – and made additions in all but one day since its season was temporarily shutdown Tuesday.
Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder are also on the list for Buffalo. The Sabres announced Thursday coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and entered the NHL’s protocols.
Inclusion on the list does not necessarily mean a player tested positive for Covid-19. Players can be added while awaiting confirmation of an initial positive, as well as for a variety of other reasons that include being a close contact or a need to quarantine. The NHL does not provide a reason why specific players are on the list.
The Sabres’ team facilities are closed indefinitely and cannot reopen until Monday, at the earliest.
The Sabres have not made General Manager Kevyn Adams available for comment since the season was paused.
It is notable that the Sabres’ next scheduled game remains Thursday against the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center. Twelve games were officially rescheduled Saturday morning, including the four immediately impacted by the pause.
Here is the list of games that have changed, including the new start times:
At New York Islanders: From Feb. 2 to Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
At Islanders: From Feb. 4 to March 4 at 7 p.m.
At Boston Bruins: From Feb. 6 to March 27 at 1 p.m. and from Feb. 8 to April 13 at 7 p.m.
At New Jersey Devils from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo: From Feb. 26 to Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
At Islanders: From March 5 to March 6 at 1 p.m.
At Pittsburgh Penguins: From March 26 to March 25 at 7 p.m.
Flyers at Buffalo: From March 30 to March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Buffalo: From April 9 to February 25 at 7 p.m.
At Washington Capitals: From April 13 to February 18 at 7 p.m.
Penguins at Buffalo: From April 19 to April 18, 3 p.m.
Barring any further changes, the Sabres will play 11 games in 18 days to finish February. Their March schedule now includes 16 games, and Buffalo has 14 games in 30 days during April. The Sabres’ slate in May remained unchanged, as they are still scheduled to finish the regular season in Pittsburgh on May 8.
Four NHL teams are currently on pause: Buffalo, New Jersey, Minnesota and Colorado.
In response to the worsening situation around the NHL, the league informed its 31 teams Wednesday that Plexiglass behind the team benches must be removed to improve ventilation in that area.
There was also a mandate to increase spacing in locker rooms and players are no longer able to arrive at the arena earlier than an hour, 45 minutes before a game unless they need medical treatment. Meetings are also now required to be held virtually.