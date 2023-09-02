Receiver Gabe Davis’ role within the Buffalo Bills’ offense last year was established in Week 1, confirmed in Weeks 5 and 6 and doubled down in Week 10.

Run fast down the field … and hope.

Hope the coverage cooperated. Hope the protection for quarterback Josh Allen holds up. Hope Allen sees him. Hope an accurate pass is thrown. And it worked – see his 98- and 62-yard touchdowns in the first half of the Pittsburgh game.

It’s time for the Bills to remove some of the “hope” element of Davis’ role entering the Sept. 11 opener at the New York Jets. And they know it.

“Try to maybe get some easy ones for him and allow him to catch run,” Allen said after the Bills’ first training camp practice in late July.

Bingo, Josh.

At a listed 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Davis is the kind of player who should be used on tunnel screens (quick throw laterally to the receiver) and other high-traffic routes in which he can power through defenders before turning on his speed.

The easy ones are tough work, but that’s fine with Davis, who is all for adding the closed-quarters targets.

“It’s a slant, it’s a short-in, it’s a stop – different things that are shorter routes to get me involved and just even warmed up,” Davis said when I relayed Allen’s analysis. “You get some quick hits (from defenders) and you get a feel for the game and a feel for the football. I feel that’s what they’re going to try and get me those.”

Last year, in 18 opening drives (regular season and playoffs), Davis was targeted only nine times, but three of his four catches were touchdowns (26 yards at the Rams, 96 yards vs. Pittsburgh and 19 yards at Chicago).

A short pass to Davis on the opening drive of the opening game? He’s also all for that.

“It’s a mindset,” he said. “I feel like you always have to get your guys in a flow. When it comes to (Allen), you don’t want him throwing a 50-yard bomb on the first play. Can he do it? Yes. Can he make a big play? Yes. I’ve done it. The thing is, (an early short catch) can be a big difference.”

Getting Davis more involved from last year’s 48 catches would be mutually beneficial – the Bills’ offense would become more diverse and he would drive up his second-contract value (he is a free agent in March).

No question, this passing game will and should go through Stefon Diggs. Undoubtedly, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who couldn’t be covered in training camp by the Bills’ defense, will get a big slice, ditto for tight end Dawson Knox. But there is a place for Davis to be asked to do more. Diggs is best using his quick-twitch moves to get separation beyond the line and Kincaid/Knox, because they’re big bodies, are best suited to catch the football while moving north. Davis can be that quick-pass guy.

“It’s important we attack at all levels of the field – short, immediate and deep – and that’s something Gabe can do and we’ll continue to grow that role,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said.

Davis said he caught several short passes while starring at UCF. He didn’t do that with the Bills last year.

I charted Davis’ 56 catches (regular season/playoffs) last year by “air” yards.

He caught only three passes on throws that didn’t cross the line of scrimmage and only four catches on throws that traveled 1-5 “air” yards.

He had only nine passes in which he gained at least 5 yards post-catch.

Among his 13 catches on passes that traveled 11-15 “air” yards, he had a combined 8 post-catch yards. Eight!

He did his best work downfield – 25 of his catches traveled at least 16 “air” yards (six touchdowns).

The deep-ball strength has provided Davis with a 16.8-yard career catch average, best among the 63 receivers since 2020 with at least 115 catches. But his 42.2 yards per game ranks 52nd. His 20 touchdown catches are tied for 13th.

That the Bills, during the first week of camp, acknowledged the need to work Davis at all areas of the field is a clue they talked about it during the offseason. If they translate their thoughts into actions, Davis could take the next step and climb toward 60 catches.

“I think he’s going to have an amazing year,” Diggs said. “I’m looking forward to this season from Gabe Davis.”