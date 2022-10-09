Ryan O'Halloran: Only one thing to say after Bills rout Pittsburgh – bring on Kansas City

Bring on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling. Bring on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his consistent brilliance. Bring on the new group of receivers who have replaced Tyreek Hill. Bring on terrific run-stopping defensive lineman Chris Jones. And bring on the noise of Arrowhead Stadium and their fans.

Bring … it … all … on.

That should be the Bills’ message starting Monday morning when they convene to review (hopefully quickly) their 38-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The opener against the Los Angeles Rams created acceptable buzz, but overall, the Bills’ first five games have merely been a giant appetizer for Reid against defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Mahomes against Von Miller and Jones against Josh Allen.

Is it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. yet? Can it be shifted to Thursday at 8:20 p.m. instead of Washington at Chicago? Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?

Count on it. Only the elements (the Miami heat) have outmatched the Bills through five weeks. Now is the tough stuff.

Munching on a bag of Chipolte tortilla chips and dipping them into the green salsa that tastes better than it looks in the Bills’ locker room, defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ready to make an exception to the long-held NFL cliché of enjoying a win for 24 hours. Not this week. Not this opponent. Not this quarterback.

“About 12 hours,” said Oliver, who returned from a three-game absence (ankle) to get a test drive ahead of Kansas City. “We know what lies ahead.”

Oliver knows. He had a sack and played 43 snaps in last year’s playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Miller knows. He hasn’t defeated Mahomes in three tries.

Allen knows. Game knows game, so his best will be required.

And the whole locker room and coaching staff know, even those who weren’t employed by the Bills for the two postseason losses in Kansas City.

“You know,” Oliver told me when I asked what exactly lies ahead. “They’ve got Patrick Mahomes over there, one of the best quarterbacks probably of all time. We just have to get ready for him and be ready to handle him.”

Mahomes is 1-1 against the Bills in the regular season, with 497 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and 2-0 in the playoffs with, gulp, 703 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Yes, it will be only Week 6, but so much could be at stake. The Bills (4-1) are back atop the AFC East standings, ahead of Miami (3-2, but down to its third-string quarterback), the New York Jets (3-2, but with the same amount of passing touchdowns as interceptions) and New England (2-3, but stuck in no man’s land).

Beat the Chiefs, whose fans are bound to line up outside the parking lot gates by mid-morning and use the late-afternoon kick to get properly hydrated, and the AFC playoffs should go through Buffalo. Lose to the Chiefs, whose fans take personally every slight on Twitter no matter how tongue in cheek, and the key head-to-head tiebreaker is gone.

Six weeks ago, my guess was the AFC West would be an every-week gauntlet for Kansas City. The Broncos, Raiders and Chargers all made big-splash moves in the offseason in an effort to dethrone the Chiefs. Multiple teams would make the playoffs and force the division-winning Chiefs to play a wild-card weekend game. The Bills would be the beneficiary.

Scratch that.

The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, 3-1 entering Monday night’s home game against the Raiders. But the Chargers are without Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa, the Broncos are a complete and utter disaster and the Raiders dug themselves a 0-3 hole before beating Denver last week.

The Bills handled their business against Pittsburgh. They fumbled the opening kickoff, threw an interception in the end zone and fumbled at the goal line … and still gained 552 yards and scored at least 30 points for the 14th time (regular season and playoffs) since the start of last year (12-2 record). They made the Steelers one-dimensional.

“That shows the willingness to get better each and every game and not being satisfied with where we are and what we did last week,” defensive tackle DaQuan Jones said. “It will be key to keep that up and stacking those up, especially going into (Kansas City).”

What I liked hearing the most from Jones and Oliver? They didn’t say this is one of 17 games, blah, blah, blah. They understand Bills-Chiefs has become the league’s marquee rivalry and Kansas City represents the chief (pun intended) road-block on the way to the Super Bowl.

“It’s OK to be a little excited and embrace the challenge,” Oliver said.

Heck, yeah. Don’t run away from the buzz. Be fired up about the stakes. And bring … it … all … on.