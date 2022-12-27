Ryan O'Halloran: Could Bills safety Micah Hyde return in postseason after neck surgery?

The goal of stopping by injured Bills safety Micah Hyde’s locker following Saturday’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears was to get his insight about Jordan Poyer, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last week.

Poyer has dealt with multiple injuries this year that forced him to miss four games and I asked Hyde how deep Poyer was digging to be available each week.

“Everybody’s digging, including myself,” Hyde said. “We’re all trying to get healthy and take this team to the next level and ultimately a Super Bowl. That’s the mindset of this whole football team.”

Whoa. Although General Manager Brandon Beane said two weeks ago the Bills “haven’t ruled anything out,” regarding Hyde’s status, was No. 23 swinging the door wide open for a return?

“You know, it’s not up to me, it’s up to the (doctors),” Hyde said. “Obviously I would love to (play), but it’s out of my control. We’ll take these next couple weeks, try to continue to get better every day and hopefully when those two weeks are up, we can make something happen.”

Hyde played 111 snaps in the Bills’ opening two wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee before neck surgery and being placed on injured reserve.

If the Bills secure a first-round bye, they would play Jan. 21 or 22, about four months post-surgery.

Is Hyde more optimistic about a playoff return than, say, two weeks ago?

"I’ll be more hopeful in two days than I am today,” he said. “As long as I keep progressing and keep rehabbing and have no setbacks, we’ll be good.”

In Hyde’s place, the Bills have started Damar Hamlin, who has played 846 snaps and is third on the team with 88 tackles, but I have booked him with six missed tackles in the last four games.

Praise for Poyer

Poyer’s Pro Bowl nod was another positive line to his résumé as he prepares to enter free agency in March.

“It’s huge,” Hyde said. “The work he’s put in, it’s long overdue. It was cool that he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves.”

Said defensive tackle Ed Oliver: “He’s supposed to been there his whole career, probably. He deserves it. He’s been through a lot of adversity this year, being out and coming back, being out and coming back, and those are the types of guys you want on your team, guys who will fight to get back and play and be there.”

The Bills are 11-0 in games in which Poyer has played this year.

Run game progress

The Bills had only 19 explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards) in the first eight games and seven were by quarterback Josh Allen. The big plays from tailbacks Devin Singletary and James Cook weren’t there.

But in the last seven games, the Bills have 27 explosive rushes, including six apiece against Minnesota and Cleveland and a season-high seven against Chicago.

The running game has developed balance. During the current seven-game stretch, Allen has nine explosive rushes, but Singletary and Cook have contributed eight apiece.

The Bills’ 254 rushing yards against the Bears were their most since 272 against Miami in December 2016.

Ex-Bills assistant fired

Former Bills offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett became the third NFL head coach fired this season when he was turfed by the Denver Broncos on Monday, hours after the team’s 51-14 embarrassment of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hackett joined Urban Meyer (Jacksonville last year) as the only first-year coaches to be fired in-season since 1979. Meyer’s issues, though, also related to off-the-field issues.

I covered Hackett in Jacksonville (2015-17) and then through Week 2 with the Broncos. What concerned me from the hop: Hackett taking on too much as the head coach/offensive play-caller and the composition of his offensive staff.

The Broncos’ offense was broken beyond repair when running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL in Week 4 and Hackett gave up the play-calling before the Nov. 20 game against Kansas City.

But the staff … ouch. The Broncos’ offensive assistant coaches averaged 4.8 years of NFL experience (none more than eight although running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley played in the league). Compare that to the Bills’ 11.9-year average (including six of at least 10 years).

I would expect Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to be on the radar of any team with an opening and the Broncos could view his experience as a plus in being able to work with/handle/manage quarterback Russell Wilson.

Quick hits

• The Bills are back at even for turnover differential (tied for 13th in the league). They are tied for fourth in takeaways (24) and tied for second in giveaways (24). Kansas City is 28th in differential (minus-5).

• In the win Week 14 win over the Jets, the Bills allowed New York to go 5 of 12 on third down when needing at least eight yards (inexcusable). But the Bills have tightened up on third-and-long – Miami and Chicago went a combined 1 of 9.

• Punter Sam Martin has gone from last place (with the Broncos in training camp) to first place (Bills). He ranks 11th in net average (42.9 yards) and his 43 punts are 30th in the league. Martin will be making his third playoff appearance (two with Detroit). “Everything happens for a reason,” he said of his Denver departure/Buffalo arrival. “I was excited the day I signed here and I’m even more excited now. I just love this team.”