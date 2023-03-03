INDIANAPOLIS – Years ago, after a mid-August training camp practice, the veteran NFL coordinator didn’t feel like going inside to his office to watch video, instead choosing to enjoy the late-afternoon fresh air and shoot the breeze with a few media members.

The coach was asked about a diminutive – like really, diminutive – rookie who was trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent. He had some wiggle to make defenders miss and the speed to run by opponents.

But …

“Little guys take big hits,” the coach said.

That oldie-but-goodie-of-a-quote is notable at this week’s NFL scouting combine because Alabama quarterback Bryce Young could be historically short and light when he is measured and weighed Saturday.

Put simply, Young will be carrying the figurative flag for undersized quarterbacks in the first round. If he succeeds, it will create more opportunities for passers who don’t double as military tanks as the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen does. If Young struggles, mostly because of injury, clubs will stick to their long-held modus operandi (the correct one) of drafting quarterbacks who are tall and physically imposing.

No pressure, Bryce.

Young was listed at 6-feet and 194 pounds last year for the Crimson Tide. If he checks in with the same numbers (or even slightly taller and heavier), there will be issues.

The height issue: Significant. In the last 11 drafts, only two of the 34 first-round quarterbacks were six feet or shorter – Cleveland’s Johnny Manziel (6 feet) and Arizona’s Kyler Murray (5-foot-10). Johnny Football flamed out of the league faster than a two-minute warning, and Murray is an underwhelming 25-31-1 as a regular season starter and is currently rehabilitating a torn ACL.

The weight issue: Massive (pun intended). Among those 34 quarterbacks, Murray and Manziel were the lightest, listed at 207. Twenty of the players weighed at least 220 pounds, including Allen (237).

If Young plays right away in the NFL, and he would for Houston and Indianapolis, it will be for a bad team. Bad teams have leaky offensive lines and have to throw often because they fall behind, which leaves the young quarterback susceptible to physical and mental pain.

At Alabama, Young’s resume was beyond reproach, save for winning a national title. He went 24-3, threw 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions and completed 65.8% of his 949 attempts. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

The video highlights show why Young could go first overall to a team that trades up with Chicago or second if Houston stays put or Indianapolis/Seattle (Nos. 4-5) or Las Vegas/Carolina (Nos. 7 and 9, respectively).

Young will be making history as soon as he walks onto the stage in Kansas City next month for the photo opportunity with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Using Pro Football Reference’s search engine, we looked up quarterbacks drafted in the first round who weighed 190-199 pounds and attempted at least 500 pass attempts.

History is not kind to Young being successful.

Starting with Sid Luckman in 1940, only 13 quarterbacks in the weight range threw at least 500 passes. That’s all. Thirteen in 83 years. The club is distinguished – Luckman, Otto Graham, Y.A. Tittle, Babe Parilli, Len Dawson, John Brodie and Bob Griese – but thin.

There is a more specific red flag. A team hasn’t used a first-round pick on a quarterback under 200 pounds since Chicago’s Jim McMahon – 41 years ago!

Jimmy Mac, of course, was plagued by injuries to his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame. He never started more than 13 games in a season. In seven years with the Bears, he started seven, 13, nine, 11, six, six and nine games. He was a walking injury report, so it’s no wonder teams ran and hid from quarterbacks of his size.

Can Young change the trend, however briefly? Does he have the quickness and ability-to-escape to avoid trouble? The signs point to yes. But this is pro football. This isn’t Alabama versus an FCS school or a non-Power 5 opponent. The pass rushers are bigger, quicker and savvier. They know how to get to the quarterback.

And when they do, it will be up to Young to hold up. An AFC assistant coach said Friday that examining Young’s injury history at Alabama can be used as a guide for how durable he will be (or won’t be) in the NFL.

Young missed only one of 28 starts in 2021-22 – he injured his right shoulder against Arkansas in October, but his play style (only 139 rushes for 162 yards) suggests he won’t be injured on designed carries.

“Tua (Tagovailoa) was over 200 pounds (217), but he couldn’t stay healthy,” the assistant coach said. “If Bryce had an uneven (injury) past, then I think it would become an issue. I imagine his body will change if he gets with a good strength program, because guys are rarely developed fully when they come into the league.”

Tagovailoa sustained ankle, hip and nose injuries and a concussion in his Alabama career, and his 2022 Miami season was derailed by multiple concussions.

The first quarterback drafted should be Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, followed by Young and, following a steep drop, Kentucky’s Will Levis. I’m not hopping on the hype train for Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Young’s vibe at the podium inside the Indiana Convention Center was matter of fact instead of the usual gobbledygook about chip on the shoulder, proving people wrong, etc. He understands the concerns, but can’t wait to show his worth.

“I’m confident in myself,” he said. “I know what I can do. I’m just excited to be at the next level.”