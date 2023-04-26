This is a business of making suggestions, offering pointers and constructing to-do lists for NFL general managers.

But this is a different exercise as the Buffalo Bills wrap up preparations in advance of the draft.

This is a “don’t do” list for General Manager Brandon Beane. Position groups to avoid. Players to stay away from. College programs to avoid.

1. Don’t trade up or down.

Stay put at 27.

This isn’t a good first round based on, well, what everybody is saying. The Bills have only six picks so sacrificing a third- or fourth-round pick to move up a few spots would rob them of adding a depth piece late Friday or early Saturday.

Even if the Bills wanted to move down from 27, can they get even 75 cents on the dollar? Unlikely. There won’t be a quarterback on the board that will generate interest. Sit tight, take an immediate Week 1 starter and be happy about it.

2. Don’t overthink the first-round pick.

Draft a slot receiver. Period. I’ve been on this train since it became clear late last season Isaiah McKenzie was on his way out and the Bills brought Cole Beasley out of retirement for the stretch run.

Not only do the Bills need a slot, they need a No. 2 receiver and a player such as Jordan Addison or Zay Flowers could check both those boxes, which could free up Gabe Davis to be more productive.

If Addison or Flowers are both available, I would go with Addison, who is an NFL-ready route-runner and can play inside and outside.

3. Don’t sacrifice any 2024 picks.

The Bills have all their picks in next year’s draft and are expected to receive a third-round compensatory selection for losing middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears. A total of at least eight picks.

They should keep it that way.

Beane wasn’t playing coy earlier this offseason when citing the Bills’ salary cap crunch as a reason why he wouldn’t be ultra-active in free agency. He didn’t have much money to spend after signing left guard Connor McGovern.

The cap situation puts a heavier onus on adding instant depth and eventual starters through the draft.

4. Don’t reach for a tight end or middle linebacker.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox’s contract kicks in this year and Ken Dorsey’s offense majors in “11” personnel (three receivers, one back, one tight end) so finding depth at tight end should be a consideration in rounds 4-6, but not early on.

The Bills should seriously consider Iowa middle linebacker Jack Campbell if he’s on the board at No. 27, especially if receivers Addison and Flowers aren’t available.

If not Campbell, the Bills shouldn’t reach for Arkansas’ Drew Sanders (one year of college production) or Clemson’s Trenton Simpson (iffy tackler).

5. Don’t forget about the division.

Miami needed an answer for Bills quarterback Josh Allen so they hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Flip it to the Bills. Aaron Rodgers is now the Jets quarterback and that should heighten the need for the Bills to add a pass rusher because of Von Miller’s unknown return date from his torn ACL.

Third- and fourth-round options could be Auburn’s Derick Hall (19½ sacks in his last three years), Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey (22 sacks in his last two years) and TCU’s Dylan Horton (10 sacks in 15 games last year).

6. Don’t consider a sixth-year player until Saturday.

I found 29 sixth-year seniors who either went to the scouting combine or played in a college all-star game as they took advantage of the bonus Covid-19 season.

Beane told me last week the Bills put an “age alert” flag on these older players, some of whom will be 25-year-old rookies and if they do make it, will hit free agency for their age-30 season.

Sixth-year seniors should only be considered starting Saturday in Round 4.

7. Don’t consider a Florida player in Rounds 1-3.

The Bills drafted former Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 23 overall last year. I get offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrance is well-regarded this year, but why would anybody pick a Florida player?

I looked at the last decade and Florida players selected in Rounds 1-3. I removed last year’s class (Elam and defensive end Zachary Carter) from consideration, but what we have is a bust-o-rama.

Among the 28 Gators from 2013-21, I count 16 as being busts – a whopping 57.1%. Among the flame-outs are receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback C.J. Henderson, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and linebacker Jachai Polite … and that’s just since 2019.