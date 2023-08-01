Registration for the 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot will open at 11 a.m. Aug. 8, organizers announced.

Runners may register at YMCABN.org until race capacity is reached.

As usual, the Turkey Trot will be held Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23). The 8K event is the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world and attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually.

A virtual option is also available to participants who cannot attend the in-person event. Those who register for the virtual race have the option to run, jog or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) anytime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.

The early bird entry fee for both the in-person and virtual events is $37 per person. The race fee increases to $42 per person Oct. 14. All race participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt from the YMCA.

Proceeds raised help fund vital YMCA programs and services that support the community’s most vulnerable.

For more information, visit YMCABN.org or contact the Turkey Trot call line at (716) 565-6000.