The 41st running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase will take place Friday.

The race, which will begin at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway and end at Buffalo Seminary, has been recognized as one the top three 4-mile races in the world. The race begins at 7 p.m.

Over the past decades, the race has brought in 32,500 participants from 30 countries and all 50 states, including Olympians and world-record holders. Burundi and Algeria will be represented for the first time this year.

The race returned last year after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic, with 751 runners participating. As of Tuesday, more than 550 runners are registered, but registration remains open through Thursday.

Among this year’s participants are Kenya’s Monicah Ngige, who won the women’s division Subaru Chase in 2016, 2017 and 2019. She been ranked as high as No. 4 in the world for the 5k and finished the Boston Marathon in third in 2021 and fifth last year.

A runner from Kenya has won either the men’s or women’s Subaru Chase every year since 2013, and both divisions have been won Kenyans every year since 2016.

Victor Shitsama and Bernard Koech are additional notable runners from Kenya in this year’s field. Shitsama, a three-time NCAA All-American at Oklahoma State, finished second last year to fellow Kenyan Simon Kimunge, whose winning time was 18 minutes, 28 seconds.

An American has not won the race since Ohio’s Jessica Odorcic in 2012.

Dylan Gearanger represents one of the top U.S. runners in the field. From Pennsylvania, Gearanger finished first at 2022 Pittsburgh 10-mile run and second in the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon. He also ranked in the top 10 of the 2021 national marathon rankings.

Ethiopia's Teshome Mekeonen won the men’s division in 2015. Among notable runners from Ethiopia this year are Muruts Wbat, who won the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi in 2022. Fikadu Haftu finished in the top 10 at the African Championships, including fifth place in the 10,000 meters in 2016 in South Africa. He was also a team silver medalist at the 2011 World Cross Country Championships. Meselu Berhe, who currently ranks 26th in the world in cross country, finished second in the 2018 U20 World Championships in Finland for the 3,000-meter race. Berhe also finished in the top four in multiple events at the 2017 U20 African Championships in Algeria.

A pre-race party begins at 5 p.m., with a kids race at 6:40. The post-race party and awards ceremony will begin at 7:30.