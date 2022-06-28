Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase returns July 15

After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic, the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase will return for its 40th edition at 7 p.m. July 15, organizers said.

The race will start on Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway and finish at Buffalo Seminary on Bidwell.

In its history, the event has attracted more than 32,000 runners from every state and 30 other countries, organizers said. This year’s race is expected to attract some of the top U.S. and foreign elite runners.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with packet pickup and additional registration. A happy hour and live music begin at 5 p.m. with elite runner introductions and prerace instructions at 6:30.

Proceeds benefit ECMC Foundation and Buffalo Police Athletic League.

A kids race is also scheduled at 7 p.m. in three age groups, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13.