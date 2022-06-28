 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase returns July 15

  • 0
1013344675 McCoy Sports Subaru 4-mile Chase

Monica Ngige of Kenya came in first for women at the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase in 2019.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic, the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase will return for its 40th edition at 7 p.m. July 15, organizers said.

The race will start on Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway and finish at Buffalo Seminary on Bidwell. 

In its history, the event has attracted more than 32,000 runners from every state and 30 other countries, organizers said. This year’s race is expected to attract some of the top U.S. and foreign elite runners.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with packet pickup and additional registration. A happy hour and live music begin at 5 p.m. with elite runner introductions and prerace instructions at 6:30.

Proceeds benefit ECMC Foundation and Buffalo Police Athletic League.

A kids race is also scheduled at 7 p.m. in three age groups, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News