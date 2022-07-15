Simon Kimunge, Mary Munanu prevail in return of Buffalo Subaru 4-Mile Chase

Simon Kimunge of Kenya toured the Subaru 4-Mile Chase course in 18 minutes, 28 seconds on Friday to win the race in its return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 751 runners in the 40th edition of the event held in Elmwood Village.

Kimunge, 22, held off countryman Victor Shitsama, who finished in 18:31. The two runners were far and away the best on the course as the third-place finisher, Joseph Whelan of Webster, came in at 19:06. Alex Hislop of West Amherst was the top local finisher, placing fourth with a time of 20:07.

Mary Munanu of Kenya won the women’s race with a time of 20:08, putting her fifth overall. Laurel Leone of Manlius was the second woman to cross with a time of 22:41. Elaina Raponi of Odessa, Ontario, was third in 24:10. Kimberly Tomasik of Orchard Park was the top local finisher among the women, crossing the finish line in 24:47. She was fifth overall among women.

Aidan Kincaid of Orchard Park was the first runner to cross the finish line in the male 16-19 division with a time of 21:57. Fiona Murphy of Amherst won the female 16-19 division with a time of 25:07.