Richard 'Sully' Sullivan, 'father of Western New York running,' dies at age 92

Sully was enshrined in the Western New York Running Hall of Fame in 2014. His memory will be honored Sept. 3 at the annual Tom Donnelly Hall of Fame 5K race in Elmwood Village, where he lived.

A housepainter by trade, Sullivan was active until he was 90, still climbing ladders for his work and running the company with his son, Chip.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sullivan often had his tongue firmly in his cheek when it came to running. Belle Watling was named for a prostitute in "Gone with the Wind." The club was home to mostly over-40 Masters runners.

"Ah, nobody wants to join us anymore," Sullivan complained when asked about Belle Watling's membership requirements by Buffalo News reporter Gene Warner in 1994. "But if they do, we have to look them over for at least six months. We have to see if they can drink beer, chase women and act irresponsible."

The club's founding has traditionally been marked annually with the Founder's Day Run in Delaware Park. Sullivan would officiate wearing a pith helmet and carrying a ceremonial sword. One of the park's fire hydrants would be painted bright orange, with an orange fire hydrant becoming the club's unofficial symbol.

On a serious side, the club once claimed to be the No. 2 team at a Boston Marathon with an average time of 2 hours and 20 minutes per runner.