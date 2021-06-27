Peter Rindfuss, Lindsay Piriano capture Buffalo Marathon victories

How did Hamburg’s Peter Rindfuss deal with the heat on the way toward winning Sunday’s Buffalo Marathon? He needed supplies from his parents and a friend at just the right times.
His parents, using their bicycles to maneuver through the streets closed to traffic, delivered sports drinks at the ninth and 21st mile. Friend Lillie Shallowhorn handled those duties at the 14th mile.
“It was a huge help and kept me from going lactic too soon,” Rindfuss said. “The heat felt fairly manageable during the race. … Getting in some long runs at Chestnut Ridge on Sundays certainly helped, too.”
Rindfuss, a star runner at Hamburg (class of 2016) and Providence College (class of 2020), finished the 26.2-mile course in 2:31.12 for the victory Sunday. It was his first marathon; he ran the Grand Island Half Marathon in May.
Rindfuss’ win came by nearly 15 minutes over runner-up Martin Zegarelli, of Kansas City, who finished in 2:46.11, and Buffalo’s Bob Biniaszewski, who was third in 2:49.29.
“I was with Kenny Goodfellow, who won the half marathon, for the first eight miles or so, and then I was running my own race the rest of the time,” Rindfuss said.
Lindsay Piriano, a former runner at Alfred University from Rochester, won the women’s race in 3:10.57. The top local women’s finisher was Marissa Dressel, who was fourth in 3:24.24.
Dressel’s primary sport used to be swimming. A Town of Tonawanda native, she was a star in the pool at Kenmore West who went on to swim for the University of Alabama. Combining her love for swimming and running, she is a competitive triathlete and used the Buffalo Marathon to train for the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii in October.
She also has experienced the pandemic up close as a nurse on the front lines at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
In the women’s half marathon, Hollie Border from Williamsport, Pa., was the winner in 1:28.36.
Buffalo’s Mary Aldridge, who has run the Boston Marathon multiple times, was the top local finisher, coming in third in 1:31.36.
Goodfellow, from Rochester, won the men’s half marathon in 1:14.01. Josh Behuniak, who ran at Williamsville East and then Buffalo State, finished third in 1:19.43.
Buffalo Marathon
Top 25 men
1.Peter Rindfuss, Hamburg – 2:31.12
2. Mertin Zegarelli, Kansas City – 2:46.11
3. Bob Binaiszewski, Buffalo – 2:49.29
4. Jordy Winslow, New York – 2:50.20
5. Aaron Bailey, Chapel Hill, N.C. – 2:52.42
6. Joshua Corey, Rochester – 2:54.30
7. John Slosson, Syracuse – 2:55.12
8. Matthew Dore, Buffalo – 2:56.03
9. David Dixon, North Tonawanda – 2:56.14
10. Matt Becker, South Glens Falls – 3:06.42
11. Ryan Briscoe, Farmington, Conn. – 3:07.02
12. Christopher Alvarez, East Syracuse – 3:12.04
13. Ryan Sullivan, Rochester – 3:12.55
14. Jeff Norton, Hamburg – 3:14.44
15. Ilya Tereshkevich, Lockport – 3:14.53
16. Jason Edwards, Niagara Falls – 3:14.56
17. Roger King, Buffalo – 3:15.28
18. Joey Randall, Cortland – 3:16.05
19. Jonathon Ryan, Rochester – 3:18.13
20. John Anderson, Pfafftown – 3:25.60
21. Colin O’Donnell, East Aurora – 3:27.09
22. Matthew Johnson, Buffalo – 3:28.28
23. Matthew Chase, Kenmore – 3:28.56
24. Timothy Ciancione, Rochester – 3:29.49
25. Tommy Darlington, Buffalo – 3:29.57
Top 25 women
1.Lindsay Piraino, Rochester – 3:10.57
2. Emma Diehl, New York – 3:12.09
3. Lucy Brash, New York – 3:17.57
4. Marissa Dressel, Buffalo – 3:24.24
5. Mason Palissery, Dallas, Pa. – 3:25.24
6. Jennifer Helmer, Greensboro, N.C. – 3:31.11
7. Alison Pepero, Buffalo – 3:24.34
8. Casey Kelly, Elma – 3:34.34
9. Rachel Kruze, Rochester – 3:35.25
10. Michelle Rumley, Whitehall, Pa. – 3:35.42
11. Karen Fuller-Markham, Falconer – 3:36.10
12. Anna Hourihan, Buffalo – 3:45.09
13. Carolina Maretz, Weston, Conn. – 3:45.47
14. Ashley King, Waterford, Pa. – 3:36.42
15. Charlotte Molloy, Buffalo – 3:48.06
16. Kayla Slater, Palm Harbor, Fla. – 3:48.48
17. Shelby Herneisey, Binghamton – 3:49.15
18. Bailey Peinkofer, Shinglehouse, Pa. – 3:50.32
19. Julie West, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – 3:51.10
20. Emily Izydorczak, Orchard Park – 3:52.53
21. Chelsea Benson, Johnsonburg, Pa. – 3:55.49
22. Trisha Goldwater, Orchard Park – 3:56.29
23. Kathryn Librock, Lancaster – 3:57.59
24. Amanda Henderson, Hanahan, S.C. – 3:58.50
25. Shannon Church, Watervliet – 3:59.21
Half Marathon
Top 15 men
1.Kenny Goodfellow, Rochester – 1:14.01
2. Joseph Dreher, Melbourne, Fla. – 1:17.46
3. Josh Behuniak, Buffalo – 1:19.43
4. Santiago Bravo, Astoria – 1:24.36
5. Nathan Sutorius, Buffalo – 1:25.12
6. Jack Downey, Rochester – 1:26.18
7. Dante Hatem, Jamesville – 1:27.12
8. Alec Peinkofer, Bradford, Pa. – 1:29.14
9. James Farrell, Canton – 1:29.21
10. David Schwinger, Buffalo – 1:30.41
11. Aaron Moran, Buffalo – 1:30.56
12. Joseph Catanese, North Tonawanda – 1:32.15
13. Jason Allard, Lockport – 1:32.47
14. Jose Quiros, Medina – 1:33.05
15. Guillermo Nunez, Watertown, Mass. – 1:33.48
Top 15 women
1. Hollie Border, Williamsport, Pa. – 1:28.36
2. Georgia Tuttle, Rochester – 1:29.50
3. Mary Aldridge, Buffalo – 1:31.36
4. Meghan Latuso, Buffalo – 1:33.33
5. Amy Konopka, Scottsville – 1:35.31
6. Leah Gath, North Tonawanda – 1:36.41
7. Cheryl Mack, West Henrietta – 1:39.31
8. Melissa Subjeck, Elma – 1:39.50
9. Leslie McSpadden, Buffalo – 1:40.33
10. Tracy Vanderlip, Hilton – 1:41.21
11. Samantha Pajma, Buffalo – 1:43.08