Peter Rindfuss, Lindsay Piraino capture Buffalo Marathon victories

How did Hamburg’s Peter Rindfuss deal with the heat on the way toward winning Sunday’s Buffalo Marathon? He needed supplies from his parents and a friend at just the right times.

His parents, using their bicycles to maneuver through the streets closed to traffic, delivered sports drinks at the ninth and 21st mile. Friend Lillie Shallowhorn handled those duties at the 14th mile.

“It was a huge help and kept me from going lactic too soon,” Rindfuss said. “The heat felt fairly manageable during the race. … Getting in some long runs at Chestnut Ridge on Sundays certainly helped, too.”

Rindfuss, a star runner at Hamburg (class of 2016) and Providence College (class of 2020), finished the 26.2-mile course in 2:31.12 for the victory Sunday. It was his first marathon; he ran the Grand Island Half Marathon in May.

Rindfuss’ win came by nearly 15 minutes over runner-up Martin Zegarelli, of Kansas City, who finished in 2:46.11, and Buffalo’s Bob Biniaszewski, who was third in 2:49.29.

“I was with Kenny Goodfellow, who won the half marathon, for the first eight miles or so, and then I was running my own race the rest of the time,” Rindfuss said.