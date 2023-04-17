Joseph Whelan, an All-American during his running career at Hamburg High School, finished 28th in the men’s race at the 127th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Whelan’s time was 2 hours, 18 minutes, 23 seconds. He crossed into the top 30 just before the 23-mile mark and moved from 29th to 28th by Mile 24.

He was 15th among American men.

Whelan won the Buffalo Marathon in 2019 and is a two-time winner of the Buffalo half-marathon in 2018 and 2022.

While at Hamburg, Whelan finished eighth in the 2008 Foot Locker National Cross Country Championship to earn All-America status. He also was a New York State champion and Gatorade state runner of the year. He went on to run at Syracuse University and narrowly missed All-American status for the Orange.

Whelan relocated to Texas and worked for his cousin’s land clearing company doing long days of manual labor on ranches and was a volunteer assistant coach at the University of North Texas.

After taking two years off from running partly because of injuries, he eventually got the itch to run again and ran his first marathon in 2017. He continued to work at his time and qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2020 but was unable to compete due to injuries.

Whelan was splitting time between Texas and Webster, near Rochester, before eventually moving full time to Webster.