James Dickinson originally came to Western New York a decade ago to run track and field at the University at Buffalo.

On Sunday, Dickinson won his adopted hometown’s most prestigious road race.

Dickinson crossed the finish line on Franklin Street in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 16 seconds to capture the Buffalo Marathon.

He ran at a mile pace of 5:49 to lead the field of more than 6,000 athletes from 13 countries and 14 states.

A former high school All-American from East Northport on Long Island, the 29-year-old Dickinson ran for two years at UB in 2013-14 and now works for ACV Auctions.

Josh Behuniak from Columbus, Ohio, was second with a time of 2:34.05. Behuniak is a former runner at Williamsville East and Buffalo State.

Woody Snoberger from Ridgeley, W.Va., was third in 2:36.36.

Dr. Whitney Heavner was the women’s winner in a time of 3:00.25. Heavner ran cross country at Lenoir-Rhyne because the school didn’t have a track team at the time. She took time away from running while working on her doctorate in genetics at North Carolina before resuming her running career during a fellowship at Stanford.

Heavner, whose listed hometown is Bethesda, Md., moved to the Pacific Northwest, where she is a staff scientist at National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in Seattle.

Ashley Letteney, a Liverpool native now based in Rochester, was second in 3:05.21.

Victoria Way from Winston-Salem, N.C., was third in 3:08.18. Cassie Mae Woody was the top finisher from Buffalo in fourth (3:08.18).

In the half-marathon, Hamburg native Joseph Whelan added the 2023 half to his wins in 2018 and 2022. He also won the full marathon in 2019, when he won five of the eight marathons he competed in around the country in preparation for the U.S. Olympic team trials.

Whelan, a former state champion and All-American at Hamburg, finished 27th in the Boston Marathon in April, 15th among American men.

Mark Fiegen of Pelham was second in 1:09.19, and JT Ryan of Elmira was third in 1:12.08.

In the women’s half, former Olympian Megan Wright was the winner in 1:21.56.

Representing Canada, Wright was finalist in the 5000 meters in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Wright, whose maiden name is Metcalfe, is based in Morgantown, W.Va., where she was a nine-time All-American and the NCAA 5000-meter champion in 2005 for West Virginia.

Maura Tyrrell, a fixture in the Buffalo running community, was second in 1:22.16. Lancaster's Kyla Eisman, a member of the Ithaca College track team, was third in 1:23.13.

RESULTS

Men’s age group winners

15-19, Colin McCarthy, 2:42:33.

20-24, Abdel Khalil, 2:44:36.

25-29, James Dickinson, 2:32:16.

30-34, John-Louis Pane, 2:42:20.

35-39, Woody Snoberger, 2:36:36.

40-44, John Huber, 2:47:38.

45-49, Chris Fleige, 3:02:10.

50-54, Paul O’Hora, 2:52:18.

55-59, Ian Brown, 2:55:36.

60-64, Eric Maki, 3:10:59.

65-69, Dave Eckerson, 4:02:54.

Women’s age group winners

15-19, Bridgette Van Valkenburg, 3:58:34.

20-24, Anya Nayak, 3:23:23.

25-29, Ashley Letteney, 3:05:21.

30-34, Victoria Way, 3:08:18.

35-39, Whitney Heavner, 3:00:25.

40-44, Carolynne Pouliot, 3:25:50.

45-49, Jennifer Donato, 3:42:54.

50-54, Kaoru Kato, 3:22:43.

55-59, Dawn McCarthy, 3:22:20.

60-64, Kathi Lancaster, 3:57:59.

Half-Marathon

Men’s age group winners

15-19, Derek Simpson, 1:17:10.

20-24, J.T. Ryan, 1:12:08.

25-29, Robert Whitney, 1:19:42.

30-34, Joseph Whelan, 1:05:43.

35-39, Nikolas Franks, 1:16:23.

40-44, David Hall, 1:24:55.

45-49, Joe Silliman, 1:27:24.

50-54, Kevin Delaney, 1:27:10.

55-59, John McLeod, 1:37:50.

60-64, Ron Saxton, 1:40:46.

65-69, Thomas Lansing, 1:52:27.

70-74, Craig Zuckerman, 1:44:20.

75-79, Dennis Sears, 2:05:54.

80-plus, Victor Rutkoski, 2:57:27.

Women’s age group winners

15-19, Kyla Eisman, 1:23:13.

20-24, Sydney Burgard, 1:34:01.

25-29, Maggie Bond, 1:24:35.

30-34, Alison Pepero, 1:30:57.

35-39, Maura Tyrrell, 1:22:16.

40-44, Megan Wright, 1:21:56.

45-49, Melissa Domoy, 1:38:08.

50-54, Deborah Kincaid, 1:43:31.

55-59, Susan Bogle, 1:39:56.

60-64, Laura Francz, 1:55:53.

65-69, Jackie Wellott, 2:13:46.

70-74, Judy Hagan, 2:48:57.

75-79, Kathleen Kreis, 3:06:53.