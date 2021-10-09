RPI beats Buffalo State football; Nassau CC routs ECC

Playing on the road against an undefeated opponent, Buffalo State’s winless football team turned in a much-improved performance on Saturday in a 24-16 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic in their Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium in Troy.

The Engineers (6-0, 2-0 Liberty League) took a 14-3 halftime lead on two touchdown passes by George Marinopoulos to Peter Lombardi from 19 yards and 17 then held of a late comeback attempt by the Bengals in the second half. Buffalo State (0-5, 0-2 LL) actually outgained the home team, 330-291 in total yards, had more first downs, 19-13, and had 136 rushing yards to 66 for RPI.

RPI had a 24-3 lead before a 5-yard run by quarterback Cam Sionko (Grand Island) gave the Bengals their first touchdown with 2:39 left in the game at the end of a 12-play, 41-yard drive. Sionko hit Nas Jackson (St. Joe’s) on a 36 yard scoring pass as the last second ticked off the clock, capping a 78-yard drive. Nick Sciandra (North Tonawanda) kicked a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Bengals’ only first half points.

Sionko completed 18 of 30 passes for 168 yards and had one intercepted. He also ran nine times for 46 yards. Tailback Omar Robinson carried 21 times for 69 net yards. Cam Crosier (Kenmore West) caught seven passes for 66 yards.