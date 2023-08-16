RowBuffalo won six Canadian Henley Championships, including the prestigious Men’s Championship Eight, and took home 33 gold medals at the 139th Canadian Henley Regatta last weekend in St. Catherines, Ontario. Overall, RowBuffalo had 60 podium finishes.

It’s the first time since 1952 that a Buffalo crew has won the Championship Eight at Henley.

In a heavily contested race against the favored St. Catherine’s Rowing Club, RowBuffalo’s crew of Brett Vilk (stroke), Lars Finlayson, Josh Diggons, Oscar Neil, Shane Keagan, Jack Gorman, Nathaniel Sass, Collin Hay (bow) and Theadore Hibbard (coxin) took home the championship in a time of 5:55.05.

The crew, coached by R.J. Rubino, included multiple former Team USA and Team Canada rowers, along with oarsmen from Yale, Cal Berkeley, Syracuse, Drexel, the University of Pennsylvania and Canisius High School.

RowBuffalo beat the Mendota Rowing Club from Wisconsin, which won the Canadian Henley and U.S. national championships.

“It was a pretty incredible group of guys who came together to win this for our city,” Rubino said.

Rubino, who coaches at Canisius High, and St. Joe’s coach Ryan Ficcorilli teamed up to bring together 60 rowers to represent the Buffalo area. The organization rows out of the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Asssociation’s Patrick Paladino Memorial Boathouse.

RowBuffalo’s Men’s U17 Eight defeated the defending champion Mercer Juniors. The crew – stroke Liam Feeney, John Hart Jr., Steven Simonfay, Isaiah Aljuwani, Nolan Hamm, Cooper Rehl, Ryan Tuttle, bow Thomas Skawron and coxin Noah Rajacki – is made up of five Canisius High rowers and recruited rowers from California, New Jersey, Ohio and Rochester.

Rubino said they are “the most powerful group of young guys I’ve ever seen.”

Nathanial Sass (stroke) and Colin Hay (bow), who won the 2022 U23 Lightweight World Rowing Championship, took home Henley gold in the Senior Pair and Championship. In the Senior Pair, they won by six seconds and they won the Championship Pair by seven seconds.

Andrew Tokarski (stroke) and Bill Stavropoulos (bow) won the U23 Men’s Pair in a come-from-behind effort against the Craftsburry Green Racing Project. The win followed their two 2023 US National Championship victories in the Senior and U23 pair events.

RowBuffalo also won the Men’s Dash Eight, which included Canisius High School and Cal Berkeley rowing alumnus Danny Jordan.

RowBuffalo placed second in the Men’s Senior Eight, only two seconds behind Mendota Rowing Club, which also won the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals. RowBuffalo placed third in the Men’s U23 Eight, third in the Men’s Senior Four, third in the Men’s U17 Four and sixth in the Men’s U19 Eight.

Rubino said the performance was dedicated to the memory of Alex Gress, the former 43North president and Life Storage executive who was a former Canisius High rower. He died July 11.

Rubino said Gress spoke to the group six days before he died in mid-July.

“It was clear how much this meant to him and he wanted to help us going forward,” Rubino said. “It was in the back of my mind the entire time.”