Rochester Knighthawks use fourth-quarter surge to beat Buffalo Bandits

The Rochester Knighthawks scored five unanswered goals over a six-minute span in the fourth quarter to beat the Buffalo Bandits, 15-12, Friday at Blue Cross Arena.

The Knighthawks, who trailed 11-10 entering the final quarter, remain the lone undefeated team in the National Lacrosse League at 6-0. The Bandits (4-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

It also snapped the Bandits’ four-game winning streak against the current version of the Knighthawks, who beat Buffalo for the first time.

Josh Byrne had four goals and four assists to lead the Bandits; Dhane Smith had four goals, with four assists to add to his league lead in that category. Ian MacKay had a goal and two assists and Kyle Buchanan added three assists.

Matt Vinc made 45 saves and was honored as the first goalie is league history to reach 14,000 minutes played.

Ryan Smith led the Knighthawks with nine points on five goals and five assists. Holden Cattoni had a hat trick and four assists and former Bandit Connor Fields, the Bishop Timon graduate had three goals and five assists.

Buffalo used a 3-0 run to close the first half with goals from Smith, Brian Robinson and Byrne that was the 300th point of Byrne’s career.

Rochester erased an 8-5 halftime deficit with three goals and took the lead 10-9 after a 5-1 surge. Goals from Byrne and Dhane Smith gave the Bandits an 11-10 edge after three quarters.

Fields then began the 5-0 run for Rochester with 8:58 remaining in the game. A goal by Ryan Smith, two from Cattoni and one from Hoggarth pushed the Knighthawks’ lead to 15-11 with 2:59 remaining. Byrne scored with less than two minutes remaining to close the scoring.

The Bandits next play Jan. 27 at the Philadelphia Wings at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. faceoff).