Rob Brantly went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs and Addison Barger hit a two-run home run on Saturday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-4 rain-soaked victory over the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic, Pa.

The Bisons (1-1) and RailRiders (1-1) will wrap up their season-opening three-game series at 1:05 p.m Sunday. Buffalo will begin its home schedule Tuesday against Worcester.

Barger staked the Herd to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Otto Lopez led off with a walk and Barger cleared the center field fence.

The RailRiders cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first when Elijah Dunham scored on Andres Chaparro’s ground out and they tied it in the second inning on Jesus Bastidas’ solo homer off Zach Thompson.

The Bisons scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.

Barger singled to lead off the inning and went to second on Spencer Horwitz’s groundout. Vinny Capra walked and, with two outs, Rafael Lantigua doubled to score Barger and put runners at second and third. Brantly singled to plate Capra and Lantigua and make it 5-2. After Cam Eden singled, Brantly scored on Tanner Morris’ single to center.

Horwitz added two hits, including a double, as every starter in the Bisons’ lineup collected at least one hit.

Hayden Juenger (1-0) picked up the victory with two innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk. He struck out three. Jackson Rees picked up the save.