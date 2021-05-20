Report: UB football coaching staff complete with hire of offensive line coach

The University at Buffalo football coaching staff appears to be complete.
Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that UB has hired Matt Stansfield as its offensive line coach. Stansfield completed his fifth season as the run game coordinator and offensive line/tight ends coach at Duquesne, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Pittsburgh. Stansfield also played football at Duquesne.
Stansfield is the 10th coach who will join the staff of Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist, whose hire was announced May 7.
UB has confirmed three football staff hires: offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Cauthen and strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Cole.
