Report: St. Bonaventure to name Duke's Joe Manhertz as new athletic director

St. Bonaventure University could have its new athletic director before the end of the week.
Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that Bona is finalizing the hire of Joe Manhertz, who is currently an associate director of athletics/major gifts at Duke University.
In an email to The News, a Bona athletic spokesperson said the search process for a new athletic director is still ongoing, and that the school would not offer further comment.
At St. Bonaventure, Kenney oversaw an athletic department whose men’s basketball team was the focal point. The Bonnies qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice during his term as athletic director.
Manhertz would replace Tim Kenney as the Bonnies' athletic director. Bona confirmed May 26 that it would not renew Kenney’s contract, but declined to offer further comment or clarification on the non-renewal, citing personnel matters. Kenney had been Bona’s athletic director since 2015, after he worked for five years as the executive associate athletic director at the University of Massachusetts.
Barb Questa, Bona's deputy director of athletics, has served as the school's interim athletic director this summer.
Bona announced in June that it had started a national search for its new athletic director to replace Kenney, and it used the services of CarrSports Consulting, LLC, in the search process. CarrSports is a search firm that has also assisted search and hiring processes for athletic directors at Duke, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Butler.
Manhertz is a native of the Rochester area who has worked at Duke since 2010. According to his online biography at Duke, he created and launched the Athletics Major Gift office with emphasis on philanthropy, managing a team of development officers while overseeing their daily development and solicitation efforts.
Manhertz is a 1996 graduate of Colgate, where he played basketball and football. He has overseen fundraising campaigns at Duke, including a comprehensive campaign for athletics that included upgrades to several of Duke's facilities, including Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Blue Devils' men's and women's basketball teams play. Manhertz also oversees premium seating at Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke's home football stadium – and revenue-generating donor events involving home football and basketball games.
Manhertz also worked as the director of development at Ohio State, and has also held development posts at Syracuse University and Hamilton College.
Manhertz would take over an athletic department with 10 men’s teams and nine women’s teams, and with operating expenses of more than $14 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis database.