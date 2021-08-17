Report: St. Bonaventure to name Duke's Joe Manhertz as new athletic director

St. Bonaventure University could have its new athletic director before the end of the week.

Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that Bona is finalizing the hire of Joe Manhertz, who is currently an associate director of athletics/major gifts at Duke University.

In an email to The News, a Bona athletic spokesperson said the search process for a new athletic director is still ongoing, and that the school would not offer further comment.

St. Bonaventure: Tim Kenney will not return as athletic director At St. Bonaventure, Kenney oversaw an athletic department whose men’s basketball team was the focal point. The Bonnies qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice during his term as athletic director.

Manhertz would replace Tim Kenney as the Bonnies' athletic director. Bona confirmed May 26 that it would not renew Kenney’s contract, but declined to offer further comment or clarification on the non-renewal, citing personnel matters. Kenney had been Bona’s athletic director since 2015, after he worked for five years as the executive associate athletic director at the University of Massachusetts.

Barb Questa, Bona's deputy director of athletics, has served as the school's interim athletic director this summer.

Bona announced in June that it had started a national search for its new athletic director to replace Kenney, and it used the services of CarrSports Consulting, LLC, in the search process. CarrSports is a search firm that has also assisted search and hiring processes for athletic directors at Duke, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Butler.

St. Bonaventure hires search firm to help fill AD vacancy CarrSports is a search firm that has also assisted search and hiring processes for athletic directors at Duke, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Butler.